Suit's Gabriel Macht aka Harvey Specter Stars in Hilarious Bear Fight Whiskey Ad

Suit's Gabriel Macht aka Harvey Specter Stars in Hilarious Bear Fight Whiskey Ad American Bourbon Single Malt Whiskey

Suit’s Gabriel Macht aka Harvey Specter Stars in Hilarious Bear Fight Whiskey Ad

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Bear Fight Whiskey has made a bold entrance into the advertising world with a comedic, action-packed ad starring Gabriel Macht, best known for playing Harvey Specter on Suits. The campaign, titled “What’s Your Bear Fight?” takes an unexpectedly wild turn when Macht faces off against an unexpected—and unrelenting—co-star.

A Rough Day on Set for Gabriel Macht

In the ad,  Gabriel Macht, aka Harvey Specter, arrives on set expecting a smooth shoot. However, things quickly take a strange turn when he notices his co-star is not another actor but rather a man in a full bear costume. “Wait, what’s up with the bear?” Macht asks the director, confused.

The director nonchalantly brushes off his concerns, introducing the “bear” as Frank, his brother-in-law, who happens to be a big fan of Macht’s work. Unfortunately for the Suits star, Frank also takes his role a little too seriously.

When the director reminds Frank that the whiskey brand is named Bear Fight, Frank interprets it quite literally—punching Gabriel Macht in the face during the next take. What follows is a series of over-the-top, comedic beatdowns, leaving Macht increasingly battered and in desperate need of a drink. Eventually, the exhausted actor walks off set, hilariously reinforcing the brand’s rugged, no-nonsense appeal.

A Perfect Fit for Bear Fight Whiskey

The ad perfectly aligns with Bear Fight Whiskey’s bold personality, which is no surprise given that “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane joined the brand in 2022 as a stakeholder and chief storyteller. MacFarlane, known for his irreverent humour, likely had a hand in shaping the brand’s cheeky, high-energy image.

Post the epic Suits Harvey Specter, the campaign also marks Gabriel Macht’s first major project with the brand since he became a creative partner and equity stakeholder in October 2024. His involvement not only adds star power but also helps position Bear Fight as a whiskey with both humour and quality behind it.

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff

A Growing Whiskey Brand with a Unique Portfolio

Bear Fight Whiskey has been making waves in the spirits industry, offering two flagship expressions:

Bear Fight American Single Malt – Priced at $46.99, this whiskey has received strong critical reviews and was part of a highly anticipated release.

Bear Fight Kentucky Bourbon (finished in reposado tequila barrels) – A unique twist on traditional bourbon, this bottle retails at $37.99 and adds a smooth, agave-influenced flavour.

Bear Fight’s entrance into the market comes at a pivotal time. In December, the U.S. Government’s Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau officially recognized American Single Malt Whiskey as a distinct category, bringing long-awaited clarity and legitimacy to brands like Bear Fight.

With its hilarious debut ad, Hollywood partnerships, and well-received whiskey line, Bear Fight Whiskey is making a strong first impression in the industry. The Suits’ Harvey Specter-starring commercial not only entertains but also introduces the brand’s rebellious, fun-loving spirit to a wider audience. And after the beating Gabriel Macht took on set, one thing is certain—he’s definitely earned a drink.


