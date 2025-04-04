Liam Neeson Stars in ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: First Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon

Paramount Pictures has officially released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Naked Gun reboot, starring Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. The film, directed by Akiva Schaffer, follows in the footsteps of the original 1988 Leslie Nielsen-led classic and promises the same outrageous humour that made the franchise a cult favourite. The teaser premiered online just before CinemaCon 2025, where extended footage was showcased to roaring laughter and applause. Fans of the original series will recognize its signature slapstick humour, absurd action, and over-the-top gags in this modern reboot.

Liam Neeson Steps Into the Iconic Role

Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original Police Squad detective, in a film that aims to bring the beloved comedy franchise to a new generation. The teaser features a series of hilarious and action-packed moments, including a fight sequence where Neeson uses a man’s own dismembered arms to beat him and a suggestive scene involving Pamela Anderson that turns out to be something completely different.

One of the biggest talking points from the trailer is a controversial reference to O.J. Simpson, who played the character Nordberg in the original Naked Gun films. The reboot doesn’t shy away from edgy humour, which was a hallmark of the franchise.

Another standout joke comes during a scene where Liam Neeson interrogates Busta Rhymes’ character. The detective reads his record aloud and says, “It says you’ve served 20 years for man’s laughter.” The punchline? “Must have been quite the joke.”

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team

Alongside Liam Neeson, the film features an ensemble cast, including Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Runnels and CCH Pounder. The film is being produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, with a screenplay written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand—the duo behind the Emmy-winning Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+.

A Return to Classic Comedy

The Naked Gun series, originally based on the 1982 TV show Police Squad!, became a beloved comedy franchise with its mix of physical comedy, ridiculous wordplay, and parody. The original films, led by the late Leslie Nielsen, were known for their slapstick humour, police procedural spoofs, and absurd situations.

With Liam Neeson’s unexpected turn as the film’s lead, fans are eager to see how he handles the transition from his action-thriller persona (Taken, The Grey) to full-fledged comedy. However, Neeson has previously showcased comedic timing in films like Ted 2 and A Million Ways to Die in the West, which were both produced by Seth MacFarlane.

Release Date and Trailer

The Naked Gun reboot is set to hit theatres on August 1, 2025. Given the overwhelmingly positive reaction at CinemaCon, the film is shaping up to be a major comedic event of the year.

With a mix of classic Naked Gun humour, new comedic talent, and Liam Neeson in the lead, this reboot aims to introduce the franchise to a new generation while keeping longtime fans entertained.