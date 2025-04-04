Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Liam Neeson Stars in ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: First Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon

Liam Neeson Stars in ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: First Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon

Comedy

Liam Neeson Stars in ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: First Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon

Screen Plunge
Published on

Paramount Pictures has officially released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Naked Gun reboot, starring Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. The film, directed by Akiva Schaffer, follows in the footsteps of the original 1988 Leslie Nielsen-led classic and promises the same outrageous humour that made the franchise a cult favourite. The teaser premiered online just before CinemaCon 2025, where extended footage was showcased to roaring laughter and applause. Fans of the original series will recognize its signature slapstick humour, absurd action, and over-the-top gags in this modern reboot.

Liam Neeson Steps Into the Iconic Role

Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original Police Squad detective, in a film that aims to bring the beloved comedy franchise to a new generation. The teaser features a series of hilarious and action-packed moments, including a fight sequence where Neeson uses a man’s own dismembered arms to beat him and a suggestive scene involving Pamela Anderson that turns out to be something completely different.

One of the biggest talking points from the trailer is a controversial reference to O.J. Simpson, who played the character Nordberg in the original Naked Gun films. The reboot doesn’t shy away from edgy humour, which was a hallmark of the franchise.

Another standout joke comes during a scene where Liam Neeson interrogates Busta Rhymes’ character. The detective reads his record aloud and says, “It says you’ve served 20 years for man’s laughter.” The punchline? “Must have been quite the joke.”

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team

Alongside Liam Neeson, the film features an ensemble cast, including Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Runnels and CCH Pounder. The film is being produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, with a screenplay written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand—the duo behind the Emmy-winning Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+.

Liam Neeson in 1988 Leslie Nielsen-led Naked Gun

Liam Neeson in 1988 Leslie Nielsen-led Naked Gun

A Return to Classic Comedy

The Naked Gun series, originally based on the 1982 TV show Police Squad!, became a beloved comedy franchise with its mix of physical comedy, ridiculous wordplay, and parody. The original films, led by the late Leslie Nielsen, were known for their slapstick humour, police procedural spoofs, and absurd situations.

With Liam Neeson’s unexpected turn as the film’s lead, fans are eager to see how he handles the transition from his action-thriller persona (Taken, The Grey) to full-fledged comedy. However, Neeson has previously showcased comedic timing in films like Ted 2 and A Million Ways to Die in the West, which were both produced by Seth MacFarlane.

Release Date and Trailer

The Naked Gun reboot is set to hit theatres on August 1, 2025. Given the overwhelmingly positive reaction at CinemaCon, the film is shaping up to be a major comedic event of the year.

With a mix of classic Naked Gun humour, new comedic talent, and Liam Neeson in the lead, this reboot aims to introduce the franchise to a new generation while keeping longtime fans entertained.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Artificial Intelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly
By April 4, 2025
US Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Murder Brian Thompson Attorney General Pam Bondi Karen Friedman Agnifilo Death Sentence US Healthcare

US Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Murder
By April 3, 2025
Royal Air Force Engineers Criticized for Stealing Paddington Bear Statue RAF Michael Bond Daniel Heath and William Lawrence

Royal Air Force Engineers Criticized for Stealing Paddington Bear Statue
By April 3, 2025
Liam Neeson Stars in ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: First Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon

Liam Neeson Stars in ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: First Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon
By April 4, 2025
Jason Momoa Confirms Return as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Messiah

Jason Momoa Confirms Return as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Messiah
By April 4, 2025
John Krasinski, Domhnall Gleeson and Natalie Portman in "Fountain of Youth," premiering May 23, 2025 on Apple TV+. Skydance Media John Krasinski and Natalie Portman Seek Immortality in ‘Fountain of Youth’ Trailer Guy Ritchie Apple TV+ Trailer

John Krasinski and Natalie Portman Seek Immortality in ‘Fountain of Youth’ Trailer
By April 3, 2025
Ford Rolls Out Employee Pricing for All Customers Amid Tariff Uncertainty From America for America Trump Tariff Donald trump Ford Employee Discount for customers

Ford Rolls Out Employee Pricing for All Customers Amid Tariff Uncertainty
By April 4, 2025
New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!
By April 3, 2025
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
By April 3, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Artificial Intelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly
By April 4, 2025
New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!
By April 3, 2025
Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive Sony PlayStation Microsoft xBox

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive
By April 3, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...