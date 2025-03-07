Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter

Peacock

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff

Fans of Suits are in for a treat—Rick Hoffman is officially bringing back the beloved, unpredictable Louis Litt in NBC’s spinoff Suits LA
Screen Plunge
Published on

Rick Hoffman, who played the eccentric yet brilliant corporate attorney Louis Litt in USA Network’s original Suits, is set to appear in Suits LA later this season. According to sources close to production, he will guest star in one episode, possibly returning for more if the show secures a second season renewal. This exciting development follows Gabriel Macht’s return as Harvey Specter, who is slated to appear in three episodes. However, fans hoping for a Louis-Harvey reunion will be disappointed—their characters won’t cross paths in Suits LA this season.

Louis Litt: The Fan-Favorite Returns

Louis Litt was one of the most memorable and complex characters in Suits. Known for his fierce loyalty, fragile ego, and unmatched legal prowess, he gave the series humor, heart, and some of its most intense moments. His iconic catchphrase—“You Just Got Litt Up!”—became a staple among fans.

Rick Hoffman’s return to the Suits universe has sparked colossal excitement, as viewers eagerly await how Louis Litt will fit into Suits LA’s storyline.

What is Suits LA About?

NBC’s Suits LA shifts the legal drama’s setting from New York to Los Angeles, centering on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor turned high-powered defense attorney for the rich and powerful.

As his law firm faces a significant crisis, Ted must embrace the world of corporate law he once despised to keep his business afloat. The show explores high-stakes legal battles, moral dilemmas, and intense power struggles in LA’s elite legal scene.

The cast also includes Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, Rachelle Goulding, Azita Ghanizada, Maggie Grace, and Alice Lee.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suits (@nbcsuits)

Will Suits LA Live Up to the Original?

Following the massive resurgence of Suits on Netflix, which set streaming records in 2023, Suits LA has generated considerable buzz. NBC is banking on the show’s success, especially after its strong second-week ratings jump on both linear TV and Peacock.

With Suits LA gaining momentum, the return of fan-favorite characters like Louis Litt and Harvey Specter could give the show the nostalgic edge needed to win over longtime viewers.

What’s Next for Louis Litt?

While details about Louis Litt’s role in Suits LA remain under wraps, his possible recurring return suggests that his legal expertise and unique personality could shake things up in Ted Black’s world.

Hoffman’s return also raises speculation—could Suits LA bring back more original characters, such as Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) or Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty)?

For now, fans can look forward to Louis Litt’s highly anticipated episode, set to air later this season.

When to Watch Suits LA

New episodes of Suits LA air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and are available for streaming on Peacock.

With Louis Litt back in action, one thing is certain—Suits LA is about to get LITT UP!


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James

Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James
By March 8, 2025
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
By March 7, 2025
‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff
By March 7, 2025
Ye Kanye West’s Shocking Move Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts Tristan Tate

Kanye West’s Shocking Move: Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts
By March 3, 2025
First Look at He-Man! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Reboot Nicholas Galitzine Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) as He-Man / Prince Adam Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, captain of the Royal Guard Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) as Skeletor, the film’s main villain Idris Elba (Thor) as Duncan / Man-at-Arms, He-Man’s closest ally Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) as The Sorceress James Purefoy (The Following) as King Randor Alison Brie (Community) as Evil-Lyn

First Look at He-Man! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Reboot
By March 3, 2025
Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude

Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude
By March 3, 2025
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership Andrew Antar

Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership
By February 28, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

News

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
To Top
Loading...