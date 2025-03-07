‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff

Fans of Suits are in for a treat—Rick Hoffman is officially bringing back the beloved, unpredictable Louis Litt in NBC’s spinoff Suits LA

Rick Hoffman, who played the eccentric yet brilliant corporate attorney Louis Litt in USA Network’s original Suits, is set to appear in Suits LA later this season. According to sources close to production, he will guest star in one episode, possibly returning for more if the show secures a second season renewal. This exciting development follows Gabriel Macht’s return as Harvey Specter, who is slated to appear in three episodes. However, fans hoping for a Louis-Harvey reunion will be disappointed—their characters won’t cross paths in Suits LA this season.

Louis Litt: The Fan-Favorite Returns

Louis Litt was one of the most memorable and complex characters in Suits. Known for his fierce loyalty, fragile ego, and unmatched legal prowess, he gave the series humor, heart, and some of its most intense moments. His iconic catchphrase—“You Just Got Litt Up!”—became a staple among fans.

Rick Hoffman’s return to the Suits universe has sparked colossal excitement, as viewers eagerly await how Louis Litt will fit into Suits LA’s storyline.

What is Suits LA About?

NBC’s Suits LA shifts the legal drama’s setting from New York to Los Angeles, centering on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor turned high-powered defense attorney for the rich and powerful.

As his law firm faces a significant crisis, Ted must embrace the world of corporate law he once despised to keep his business afloat. The show explores high-stakes legal battles, moral dilemmas, and intense power struggles in LA’s elite legal scene.

The cast also includes Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, Rachelle Goulding, Azita Ghanizada, Maggie Grace, and Alice Lee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suits (@nbcsuits)

Will Suits LA Live Up to the Original?

Following the massive resurgence of Suits on Netflix, which set streaming records in 2023, Suits LA has generated considerable buzz. NBC is banking on the show’s success, especially after its strong second-week ratings jump on both linear TV and Peacock.

With Suits LA gaining momentum, the return of fan-favorite characters like Louis Litt and Harvey Specter could give the show the nostalgic edge needed to win over longtime viewers.

What’s Next for Louis Litt?

While details about Louis Litt’s role in Suits LA remain under wraps, his possible recurring return suggests that his legal expertise and unique personality could shake things up in Ted Black’s world.

Hoffman’s return also raises speculation—could Suits LA bring back more original characters, such as Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) or Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty)?

For now, fans can look forward to Louis Litt’s highly anticipated episode, set to air later this season.

When to Watch Suits LA

New episodes of Suits LA air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and are available for streaming on Peacock.

With Louis Litt back in action, one thing is certain—Suits LA is about to get LITT UP!