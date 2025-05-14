‘Ted’ Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg Returning

The foul-mouthed teddy bear is back—this time in animated form. Peacock has officially greenlit Ted: The Animated Series, a new instalment in the popular Ted franchise created by Seth MacFarlane. The series will see MacFarlane once again voicing the crass but lovable bear, while Mark Wahlberg reprises his role as Ted’s lifelong best friend, John Bennett.

The project marks a continuation—and expansion—of the Ted universe, which began with the blockbuster 2012 film and its 2015 sequel. It follows on the heels of Peacock’s Ted live-action prequel series, which premiered in January 2024 and became the streamer’s most-watched original show at the time. That show, set in the 1990s, told the story of a teenage John growing up with his sentient teddy bear. Now, the upcoming animated version appears to blend the comedic tone of the films with the flexibility of animation, possibly taking the story in new directions.

Seth MacFarlane, already well-known for creating animated hits like Family Guy, American Dad!, and The Cleveland Show, will voice Ted and be an executive producer and writer on the series. He’ll be joined by producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, known for their work on Modern Family.

Wahlberg’s return is a notable highlight. While Mark Wahlberg previously played the live-action version of John, he will now provide the voice for the animated version, adding a familiar element for longtime fans. Amanda Seyfried is also back as John’s girlfriend, Sam Jackson, and Jessica Barth returns to voice Ted’s volatile but loyal wife, Tami-Lynn.

New cast members include Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, who will voice Apollo—presumably the adopted son Ted and Tami-Lynn fought to raise in Ted 2. Liz Richman, who plays Polly in the live-action series, will voice a new character named Ruth in the animated show.

The animated series is produced by UCP, Fuzzy Door, and MRC and brings a solid creative pedigree and a built-in fan base. It’s no surprise that Peacock would want to further invest in the Ted franchise, considering the live-action prequel’s impressive global reception. According to Nielsen ratings, it held the title of No. 1 original streaming comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months. Internationally, it became the most significant American comedy launch in the U.K. in over two decades, and dominated viewership charts in Australia and Canada.

Production for Season 2 of the live-action series wrapped in January 2025, with the animated show expected to follow shortly thereafter. The exact release date for the animated series has not yet been announced.

For Seth MacFarlane, Ted: The Animated Series represents a return to his comedic roots in animation while breathing new life into a franchise that continues to resonate with audiences more than a decade after its debut. With the creative team and voice cast locked in, Ted fans can expect more irreverent humour, unlikely heart, and plenty of adult jokes—just in cartoon form.