BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has unveiled “Lingyuan,” an innovative drone launch platform designed in collaboration with DJI. This vehicle-mounted system allows drivers to launch, operate, and land a drone directly from their car, bringing futuristic aerial photography and surveillance capabilities to their vehicles.

How Lingyuan Works

Lingyuan is integrated into BYD’s vehicles (BYD EVs), with a retractable platform housed on the car’s roof. A video from ShanghaiEye demonstrates how the driver can deploy the drone with a simple tap on the vehicle’s touchscreen. The system’s doors slide open, revealing the rising drone platform, from which the drone lifts off—even while the car is in motion.

According to reports, the drones can take off and land at speeds of up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and can automatically return to the vehicle if they remain within two kilometres of it. The drone can also follow the car at speeds up to 54 km/h (33.5 mph). While docked, the onboard system charges the drone, ensuring it’s always ready for flight.

Pricing and Availability

Lingyuan is currently available only in China and costs 16,000 yuan ($2,197). The purchase price includes:

A DJI drone (likely the DJI Air 3S, based on video footage)

A roof-mounted drone hangar

Custom-built mobile apps for video editing and AI-powered features

As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), one of these apps includes an “AI recognition” tool. Though its exact function is unclear, translated text from BYD’s demo video suggests that it enables AI posture recognition for taking photos around the car.

A Collaboration Between BYD and DJI

During the launch event in Shenzhen, BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu emphasized that the company and DJI worked together to develop a fully integrated system from the ground up. Unlike DJI’s professional Dock 3 drone system—designed for industrial applications like emergency response and power line inspections—Lingyuan is built for consumer use at a significantly lower price point than the $21,059 DJI Dock 3.

Additionally, BYD has introduced a version of its Bao 8 SUV that comes pre-installed with the Lingyuan system, making it even more accessible for consumers.

BYD’s Drone Innovations

This isn’t BYD’s first foray into drone launchers. Its luxury brand, Yangwang, previously introduced an off-road variant of its U8 SUV equipped with a larger drone launcher mounted on the roof rails. However, Lingyuan is designed as a more compact and practical alternative for a wider range of vehicles.

What’s Next?

While Lingyuan is currently exclusive to China, its success could lead to future expansions in global markets. As automakers continue integrating drones with vehicles, BYD’s Lingyuan may pave the way for new applications, including security, outdoor adventures, and autonomous aerial surveillance.

With its futuristic on-the-go drone capabilities, Lingyuan is another step toward turning cars into high-tech mobility hubs.


