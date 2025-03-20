Tesla Halts Cybertruck Deliveries After Reports of Panels Falling Off

Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck is facing a major setback. The company has reportedly paused deliveries due to concerns over panel adhesion failures. Several Cybertruck owners have reported that exterior trim pieces—held together with glue rather than bolts or welding—are detaching while driving. This issue has sparked significant safety concerns, with some drivers capturing video footage of trim pieces flying off on highways. The news has quickly gone viral on social media and EV forums, putting additional pressure on Tesla amid an already difficult period for the company.

Cybertruck Delivery Hold Due to Structural Concerns

According to Electrek, multiple Cybertruck owners who were expecting deliveries have been informed that their vehicles are now on “containment hold.” This type of hold is standard industry practice when manufacturers identify an issue in newly produced vehicles and pause deliveries to prevent a widespread recall.

One Cybertruck owner, Reid Tomasko, who runs an automotive wrapping business, has documented multiple instances of adhesive failures on Cybertrucks. His findings suggest that weak adhesive bonds could detach roofline trims, quarter panels, and tailgates.

Tomasko’s YouTube video demonstration reveals that many parts of the Cybertruck appear to be glued rather than mechanically fastened, raising broader concerns about the vehicle’s long-term durability.

Tesla’s Struggles: Stock Decline and Sales Challenges

Tesla’s stock price has been on a downward trend, dropping over 50% since its December 2024 high of nearly $480 per share. As of Monday, shares were trading around $237.

Analysts attribute this decline to multiple factors, including a backlash against CEO Elon Musk over his perceived ties to Donald Trump, increased competition from Chinese EV makers, which are gaining market share, and Disappointing Cybertruck sales figures, which have not met Musk’s initial expectations.

Tesla sold fewer than 39,000 Cybertrucks in 2024 despite having the capability to produce over 125,000. This stark contrast between production capacity and actual sales raises questions about consumer confidence in the futuristic electric truck.

In response, Tesla has introduced low 2% financing rates and is removing badges from unsold “Foundation Series” models, likely to make them more appealing to buyers.

Cybertruck: Overhyped and Underperforming?

When Elon Musk first unveiled the Cybertruck, he described demand as “off the hook”, with nearly 2 million pre-orders. However, the reality has been less exciting. While the Cybertruck remains the best-selling electric pickup, it has failed to dominate the market as Tesla had hoped.

The $80,000 all-wheel-drive version is expected to qualify for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which could temporarily boost sales. However, ongoing quality control concerns may undermine consumer trust and impact long-term success.

What’s Next for Tesla?

With delivery hold in place and viral reports of defective panels, Cybertruck glued the panels. Tesla is now under pressure to quickly resolve Cybertruck’s build quality issues. If the company fails to address these problems, it risks further damaging its brand reputation and sales momentum.

Customers waiting for their Cybertruck deliveries will have to be patient until Tesla finds a solution to securely attach the panels.