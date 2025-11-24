BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet

As a step towards electric fleet safety in India, BillionE Mobility has adopted Netradyne’s advanced Driver•i AI platform, a move set to transform how electric mobility-as-a-service (e-MaaS) providers operate, analyse, and optimize their fleets. The partnership marks a significant milestone in India’s booming EV sector, where AI-driven telematics are becoming essential to boosting efficiency, safety, and real-time fleet intelligence.

A Strategic Leap for India’s Electric Mobility Era

BillionE Mobility, the country’s fast-growing e-MaaS leader, has chosen Netradyne’s Driver•i to strengthen its operational backbone with real-time analytics, continuous driver monitoring, and data-driven coaching capabilities. The company already utilised basic in-cab alerts from Netradyne through its Ashok Leyland electric fleet, but rapid expansion and increasing operational complexities led to the need for deeper, actionable insights.

“India’s EV revolution is redefining mobility, and at BillionE, safety and efficiency must go hand in hand,” said Sanjeev Kulkarni, CEO, BillionE Mobility. He emphasized that the shift to Netradyne Driver•i will not only empower drivers with better feedback but also deliver a full-scale coaching program grounded in advanced AI analytics.

Sanjeev Kulkarni added that airport ground support operations—a key segment in BillionE’s growth strategy—will soon benefit from AI-enabled monitoring to improve safety for staff and passengers during ground movements.

How Driver•i Transforms Fleet Operations

Netradyne’s Driver•i system analyzes 100% of driving time, offering real-time alerts for risky behaviours such as tailgating, distraction, harsh braking, and more. Unlike traditional telematics, the system also recognizes positive driving habits, creating a balanced and behaviour-focused ecosystem for training and performance improvement.

Fleet managers gain access to:

Near real-time video-on-demand

Actionable insights into individual and fleet-wide driving patterns

Comprehensive safety scoring

Tools to optimize route planning and EV efficiency

This level of visibility is especially crucial for electric fleets, where operational efficiency and responsible driving can dramatically impact range, battery lifecycle, and overall cost of ownership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netradyne (@netradyne.global)

A Partnership Driving India’s EV Future

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President – EMEA & APAC at Netradyne, called the partnership a “perfect example of two innovators coming together.”

“BillionE is redefining electric fleet operations by putting safety and efficiency at the core,” said Nedungadi. “Their decision reflects a deep understanding that in the electric era, safety and efficiency are intertwined.”

Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet technology, has analyzed more than 25 billion miles of vision-based driving data and continues to raise industry standards in telematics and driver behaviour analytics.

As India accelerates toward an electrified transport system, BillionE Mobility’s move underscores a broader industry shift: AI-powered fleet management is no longer optional—it’s essential. With advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and driver-focused coaching at its core, the BillionE–Netradyne partnership promises safer roads, smarter EV operations, and a more sustainable mobility ecosystem.