Netradyne Expands Europe Footprint with Moove Acquisition in Major AI Fleet Move

Netradyne has announced the acquisition of Moove Connected Mobility, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. The move strengthens Netradyne’s presence across Europe and reinforces its ambition to lead the AI-powered fleet safety and performance sector worldwide.

The acquisition combines Netradyne’s advanced AI-driven edge intelligence platform with Moove’s deep-rooted expertise in European fleet operations. This strategic alignment is expected to create a strong foundation for delivering scalable, intelligent mobility solutions to enterprise customers across the continent.

Europe Emerges as a Core Strategic Market

With this acquisition, Europe becomes a central pillar in Netradyne’s long-term growth roadmap. Moove will now operate as part of Netradyne Europe, serving as a regional hub for sales, partnerships, customer engagement, and market expansion.

According to Avneesh Agrawal, the move reflects a commitment to building sustained leadership and trust in the region. By leveraging local expertise alongside cutting-edge AI technology, the company aims to better support fleet operators navigating Europe’s complex regulatory and operational environment.

Leadership Integration to Drive Regional Success

A key highlight of the acquisition is the integration of Moove’s experienced leadership team. Jeroen Bruinooge, former CEO of Moove Connected Mobility, will take on the role of SVP & GM for Europe at Netradyne.

In this position, Bruinooge will lead the company’s European go-to-market strategy, oversee partnerships, and drive customer success initiatives. His extensive experience in the European mobility ecosystem is expected to accelerate Netradyne’s regional growth and operational effectiveness.

Enhancing Fleet Intelligence Through AI Innovation

The combined entity will focus on delivering practical, data-driven solutions to fleet operators. By integrating telematics, analytics, and AI-powered insights, Netradyne aims to help businesses improve driver safety, optimize fuel efficiency, and enhance overall operational performance.

Netradyne’s platform already analyzes over 1.3 trillion minutes of driving data and more than 27 billion miles, enabling advanced driver scoring systems that reward safe and efficient behavior. The addition of Moove’s connected mobility capabilities will further strengthen these offerings, particularly for multinational fleet operators seeking unified solutions across regions.

Building a Truly Global AI Mobility Company

This acquisition aligns with Netradyne’s broader mission to establish itself as a global AI leader with strong regional expertise. With operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, the company is positioning itself to meet the growing demand for intelligent, connected fleet management systems.

By combining global scale with local accountability, Netradyne aims to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of each market while maintaining consistent performance standards.