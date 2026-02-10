Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive

Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive LoveFrom Luce

Auto

Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive

By

Published on

Ferrari has officially named its first all-electric car Luce, and while the exterior remains under wraps, the Italian marque has already revealed what may be the most talked-about cabin in modern automotive history. Designed by Sir Jony Ive, the former Apple design chief behind the iPhone and MacBook, the Luce’s interior signals a seismic shift in how performance cars may look, feel, and function in the electric era.

Why the Ferrari Luce Matters

The Luce represents phase two of Ferrari’s carefully staged EV reveal, and the focus on the interior is deliberate. In an age where screens dominate dashboards and software defines driving experiences, Ferrari has entrusted the human-machine interface to one of the most influential designers of the last half-century.

Jony Ive, working through his design collective LoveFrom alongside Marc Newson, partnered closely with Ferrari leadership to rethink not just how an electric Ferrari should operate, but also how it should feel. The result is a cabin rooted in driving purity rather than digital overload.

A Physical Interface in a Digital Age

Unlike many modern EVs, the Ferrari Luce resists the temptation to go fully touchscreen. The cockpit prioritises physical, mechanical controls, with the steering wheel and instrument binnacle forming the core of the driving experience. According to Ive, this approach was built on first principles: output through the display, input through tactile controls.

Every switch, dial, and paddle has been engineered for intuitive use and haptic satisfaction. From torque delivery modes to regenerative braking, the Luce ensures that performance adjustments remain immediate and distraction-free.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ferrari (@ferrari)

Materials, Craftsmanship, and Obsession

Ferrari and Jony Ive’s LoveFrom treated the interior like a collection of precision instruments rather than trim pieces. Anodised aluminium dominates the cabin, CNC-milled from solid billets for strength, lightness, and visual purity. Notably, plastic is virtually absent, underscoring Ferrari’s commitment to longevity and craftsmanship.

The 12.86-inch instrument display blends analogue inspiration with advanced OLED technology developed with Samsung. Physical needles, backlit by LEDs, reference classic Ferrari gauges while reducing cognitive load for the driver. Even the screws are designed to be visually satisfying—an Apple hallmark carried into automotive design.

Designed to Last, Not Age

One of the most radical ideas behind the Ferrari Luce interior is its resistance to obsolescence. While consumer electronics often feel outdated within years, Ferrari’s EV aims for timelessness. Glass components developed with Corning, aviation-inspired controls, and watch-like mechanical elements reinforce the idea that this is not disposable technology.

The central screen even pivots smoothly between driver and passenger, complete with a palm rest to ensure controlled interaction—an elegant solution rarely seen in cars.

A New Chapter for Ferrari

Ferrari executives describe the Luce as more than just an electric car. It is a cultural crossover between automotive engineering and consumer technology, built on trust, collaboration, and shared values.

As Ferrari prepares to unveil the exterior later this year, one thing is already clear: the Luce is not chasing trends. It is redefining expectations—quietly, precisely, and with unmistakable confidence.

  • Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive LoveFrom Luce
  • Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive LoveFrom Luce

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Auto

Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Dance Drama David Beckham Victoria Beckham Nicola Peltz

Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Dance Drama
By February 11, 2026
Canada School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead in British Columbia Tragedy Gun Laws VIolence

Canada School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead in British Columbia Tragedy
By February 11, 2026
Elon Musk Offers to Cover Legal Fees for Epstein Survivors Who Speak Out

Elon Musk Offers to Cover Legal Fees for Epstein Survivors Who Speak Out
By February 11, 2026
Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series

Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series
By February 11, 2026
Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller

Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller
By February 11, 2026
Sean Baker’s ‘Sandiwara’ Michelle Yeoh Leads Cultural Portrait Set in Penang Indie Film Anora Berlin Film Festival

Sean Baker’s ‘Sandiwara’: Michelle Yeoh Leads Cultural Portrait Set in Penang
By February 11, 2026
Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute Commercial JFK Moon Speech ad

Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute
By February 11, 2026
Rivian R2 Prototype Review The Electric SUV That Could Redefine the Mid-Size EV Market

Rivian R2 Prototype Review: The Electric SUV That Could Redefine the Mid-Size EV Market
By February 10, 2026
Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive LoveFrom Luce

Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive
By February 10, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India

Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India
By February 11, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
To Top
Loading...