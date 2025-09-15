Huawei-Backed Maextro S800 Launches as China’s Ultra-Luxury EV Challenger

Connect with us

China has officially unveiled what many are calling the “Rolls-Royce of China”: the Maextro S800, a groundbreaking luxury EV developed under Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA) in collaboration with JAC Motors. Positioned as a direct rival to global icons like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and local champion Hongqi, the S800 blends uncompromising craftsmanship with next-generation technology.

Price, Design, and Presence

The Maextro S800 is priced between RMB 708,000 ($98,500) and RMB 1,018,000 ($141,600), signaling its ambition to dominate the high-end market. At 5,480mm long with a 3,370mm wheelbase, it rivals the original Maybach 55 in sheer size.

Its exterior favors subtle elegance over extravagance, with a fastback silhouette, a minimalist front defined by horizontal and vertical elements, and dramatic lighting accents. Buyers can choose from six premium color schemes, including two-tone options like gold-over-black or silver-over-purple, alongside wheel designs up to 21 inches.

Huawei-Backed Maextro S800

Huawei-Backed Maextro S800

A Cabin of Intelligent Luxury

Inside, the S800 redefines automotive luxury with semi-aniline leather, wood trims with aligned grain, and crystal embellishments. Five interior color palettes are offered, from chocolate brown to all-white.

The dashboard features a triple-screen setup: a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 15.6-inch central HarmonyOS touchscreen, and a 16-inch passenger screen, paired with Huawei’s AR head-up display. Rear passengers are treated to a 40-inch fold-down projector screen, zero-gravity reclining seats, gesture controls, and even a Starry Night LED roofliner complete with shooting stars.

Storage extras include tray tables, a wine cooler, and twin 50W wireless chargers.

Huawei-Backed Maextro S800 Interior

Huawei-Backed Maextro S800 Interior

The Ultimate In-Car Audio Experience

One of the most staggering features is its sound system. The Maextro S800 offers up to 43 speakers with 7.5.10 surround sound outputting 2,920W, courtesy of Huawei Sound Ultimate. Even the seat cushions contain speakers for a cinema-like experience. This makes the S800 the most speaker-rich production car ever built.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evoclique (@evoclique_)

Powertrain and Performance

The S800 is available as both a pure EV and extended-range EV:

  • EV variant: Dual-motor setup with 390kW output, 0–100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, 702 km CLTC range, and 12-minute 10–80% charging.

  • Extended-range variant: 1.5L turbo engine plus dual- or triple-motor setup, delivering up to 1102 km total range on WLTC.

Advanced suspension with rear-wheel steering ensures maneuverability, while Huawei ADS 4 autonomous driving system with lidar and 32 sensors brings full highway and urban self-driving capabilities.

Rolls-Royce Secures Landmark £9bn Nuclear Submarine Deal with UK Government

The Maextro S800 isn’t just a luxury EV—it’s Huawei’s boldest statement yet in redefining Chinese mobility. With only 599 “Pioneer Editions” already set for delivery, mass production begins in mid-August.

As China positions itself at the forefront of luxury electric mobility, the S800 could become the benchmark that reshapes global perceptions of Chinese craftsmanship.

