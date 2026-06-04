Trump Names Todd Blanche as Pick for Permanent Attorney General Role

Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate Todd Blanche as the next permanent U.S. attorney general, elevating his former personal lawyer to one of the most powerful positions in the federal government.

The announcement came during a White House event, where Trump praised Todd Blanche’s leadership at the Department of Justice and confirmed that a formal nomination would be submitted. If confirmed by the Senate, Blanche would permanently lead the nation’s top law enforcement agency after serving in an acting capacity following the departure of former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The decision signals Trump’s continued reliance on trusted allies as he reshapes key government institutions during his administration.

From Defense Attorney to Justice Department Leader

Todd Blanche first gained national attention as a member of Trump’s legal defense team during several high-profile court cases, including the president’s New York hush-money trial. Before entering politics, he built a career as a federal prosecutor in New York.

After joining the Justice Department as deputy attorney general, Blanche was elevated to acting attorney general and quickly became a central figure in implementing the administration’s legal agenda.

Trump praised Blanche’s performance during his temporary tenure, describing him as a strong leader committed to restoring confidence in the Justice Department.

Controversial Policies Spark Debate

Todd Blanche’s rise has not been without controversy. Critics have accused him of pursuing investigations that align closely with Trump’s political priorities, raising concerns about the independence of the Justice Department.

One of the most debated initiatives during his leadership was a proposed compensation program aimed at assisting individuals who claimed they were unfairly targeted by previous federal investigations. The proposal generated bipartisan criticism and was ultimately abandoned after lawmakers expressed concerns over its scope and potential beneficiaries.

The controversy is expected to feature prominently during Blanche’s confirmation hearings, where senators are likely to scrutinize his decisions and management style.

Supporters Cite Focus on Justice Reform

Supporters of Todd Blanche argue that he has worked to address what they view as past political bias within federal law enforcement agencies. Blanche has repeatedly denied allegations that the Justice Department has been politicized under his leadership.

Instead, he has framed his efforts as a push to restore fairness and accountability within the federal justice system.

His supporters also point to his prosecutorial background and legal experience as evidence that he is qualified to oversee the department’s extensive responsibilities, which include criminal investigations, national security matters, and civil rights enforcement.

Senate Confirmation Could Be Closely Watched

Blanche now faces a potentially challenging Senate confirmation process. While Republicans generally support Trump’s nomination, some lawmakers have expressed reservations about several Justice Department initiatives launched during Blanche’s acting tenure.

Democrats are expected to question whether Todd Blanche can maintain independence from Trump, given his previous role as Trump’s personal attorney.

The outcome of the confirmation battle could have significant implications for the future direction of the Justice Department and the administration’s broader legal agenda.

As Washington prepares for another high-profile confirmation fight, Todd Blanche’s nomination is already emerging as one of the most closely watched political developments of the year.