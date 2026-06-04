50 Cent Defends Netflix Diddy Documentary, Says It Was Never Meant to Be a ‘Hit Piece’

Rapper, entrepreneur, and television producer 50 Cent has addressed criticism surrounding his Netflix documentary series about fellow music mogul Sean Diddy Combs, insisting the project was never intended as a personal attack despite their long-running feud.

Speaking during a post-screening discussion for Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, 50 Cent explained that the documentary was motivated by a desire to examine serious allegations and the broader culture surrounding power in the entertainment industry.

According to the rapper, development on the series began months before filmmaker Alex Stapleton joined the project. He emphasized that finding the right director was essential because he wanted the production to maintain credibility rather than become a sensationalized attack.

The four-part documentary debuted on Netflix in late 2025 and quickly became one of the platform’s most-watched nonfiction titles, reaching audiences across multiple countries.

Documentary Examines Diddy’s Rise and Legal Troubles

The series explores Sean Diddy Combs’ career, from his rise as a music executive and entrepreneur to the legal controversies that have dominated headlines in recent years.

Rather than focusing solely on criminal proceedings, the documentary examines the influence Sean Diddy Combs built through his music empire and business ventures. Interviews with former associates, employees, and industry figures help create a broader picture of his impact on hip-hop and popular culture.

The project also includes discussions about allegations made against Combs, while documenting the legal cases that have attracted significant public attention.

50 Cent stated that the goal was to present a comprehensive story rather than produce content driven by personal rivalry.

Director Says Accuracy Was a Priority

Director Alex Stapleton has also defended the documentary’s approach, saying the production team focused heavily on research, verification, and historical context.

She explained that the filmmakers wanted viewers to understand not only the allegations but also the environment that allowed influential figures in the entertainment industry to accumulate significant power over decades.

According to Stapleton, the documentary sought to balance investigative reporting with perspectives from individuals directly connected to events discussed in the series.

The production team reportedly spent extensive time gathering archival material, interviewing sources, and reviewing documentation before the series was released.

Longstanding Rivalry Still Draws Attention

While 50 Cent maintains the documentary was not created because he feuded with Combs, their history continues to attract public interest.

The two hip-hop stars have exchanged criticism for years over business disputes, music industry competition, and public comments. During the discussion, 50 Cent did not shy away from taking verbal shots at Combs, calling some of his actions reckless and questioning decisions made during ongoing legal challenges.

Despite the controversy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning has emerged as one of Netflix’s most talked-about music documentaries, sparking conversations about accountability, celebrity influence, and the role of investigative storytelling in entertainment.