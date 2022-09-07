EVTRIC Motors launched two electric scooters – EVTRIC Ride HS and EVTRIC Mighty Pro at the EV India Expo 2022 held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The brand presented an array of spectacular offerings on the stage of the EV expo and received attention for its cutting-edge- technology and elegant design. The products are based on sturdy and robotic in-house chassis with heavy weight and super built-up quality.

“At this EV Expo we are launching two new products which will be a finer extension to our array of offerings. EV Expo India serves as the perfect platform to announce the same, with all the enthusiasts and industry players present to witness the new studs in our portfolio. We also have an aggressive plan and achieve the complete Make in INDIA concept, supporting the Nation, Make in India wave,” said Mr. Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors on the launch.









Their first launch, EVTRIC Ride HS, is a high-speed e-scooter with a top speed of 55 Kmph and an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge. It charges fully within 4 hours. It is available in four colours: Red, Black, White and Gray. For high-end users, the company launched EVTRIC Mighty Pro, with a maximum speed of 65 kmph. Taking i4 hours to fully charge, it is also capable of covering a distance of 120 km on a single full charge. Both scooters come with lithium-ion removable batteries.

“India is gradually moving towards witnessing the much-awaited EV revolution. It needs committed efforts from Indian players who come with experience and can contribute to accelerating the mission significantly,” said Mr Patil. “We at EVTRIC have a whole lot of relevant understanding and experience in the field of automation which we are rightfully putting to use as we innovate and bring quality EV products to the Indian audience,” he added.

EVTRIC is growing fast in terms of new network expansion and product line-up. The brand has already launched 8 products in the market namely Ride, Axis, Mighty, Rise, Connect, Ride Pro, Mighty Pro and Ride HS. In a short span of time, it has weaved a network of 200 dealerships marking its presence across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. It plans to reach 500 dealerships by the end of the ongoing fiscal.