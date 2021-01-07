Connect with us

BMW launches MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition in India priced at Rs 41.7 lakh

Auto

Press Trust of India
Published on

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a special edition of MINI three-door hatchback in India priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom). ffered as a completely built-up unit (CBU), only 15 units of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition would be available, BMW Group India said in a statement.



“The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a reflection of MINI’s challenger spirit and racing genes. It is a celebration of the ultimate MINI challenger moment Paddy Hopkirk’s first Monte Carlo Rally victory in the classic Mini Cooper S,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The model comes with two litre petrol engine and sprint to 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds with the top speed being 235 km/hr.


