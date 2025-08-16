Connect with us

PwC's 'Traffic Light' Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

Corporate Culture

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
PwC, one of the UK’s Big Four accountancy firms, has intensified its monitoring of employee office attendance, prompting growing concerns among its 23,000-strong workforce. The company has rolled out a “traffic light” dashboard that tracks whether staff are meeting its hybrid work policy, requiring employees to spend at least three days a week—or 60% of their time—in the office or with clients.

The system, introduced in April, cross-references data from swipe cards, laptop WiFi connections, timesheets, and the company’s HR platform to calculate attendance. Staff are marked “amber” if they fall below the 60% threshold and “red” if they dip under 40%. Business unit leaders, as well as PwC’s chief financial, administrative, and people officers, can access the data, while employees are also able to view their own records.



According to reports, PwC may sanction employees who fail to comply with its attendance policy. Breaches could negatively impact performance ratings and annual bonuses. However, allowances are available for staff with valid reasons such as illness or family commitments.

Employee Concerns Over Surveillance

The increased scrutiny has not gone unnoticed. Some staff members have reportedly expressed unease, with one senior employee telling the Financial Times they had “lost count” of the number of colleagues worried about the monitoring. Another insider suggested that employees were demanding greater transparency about how the data is used and shared.

The system has also raised questions about workplace surveillance in the post-pandemic era, with critics warning that such measures could undermine trust between employers and staff.

JPMorgan’s Crackdown on Job-Hopping Grads: Take Another Offer, Get Fired

PwC Defends Its Approach

PwC maintains that the employee tracking dashboard is not intended as a punitive tool but rather a way for staff to manage their time more effectively. Phillippa O’Connor, PwC UK’s Chief People Officer, emphasized during testimony to the House of Lords that the system was “not clocking people in and out” but aimed at ensuring “empowered flexibility.”

The firm insists that in-person collaboration is critical to delivering value for both employees and clients. A company spokesperson noted that the system is “consistent with other businesses” and widely accepted by staff. PwC also pointed to its flexible initiatives, such as the option for employees to condense their hours and finish early on Fridays during summer months.

A Growing Trend Across the Big Four

PwC is not alone in tightening its hybrid work policies. Rival accountancy firm EY began tracking employee attendance in 2023 using turnstile entry data, part of a broader industry effort to enforce post-pandemic return-to-office mandates.

As UK companies continue balancing flexibility with productivity, PwC’s hybrid work policies and controversial dashboard highlight a growing corporate debate: how far can employers go in monitoring workers without eroding trust?


Loading...