Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

AGI

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton proposed a radical new vision: instilling “maternal instincts” into AI systems so that they genuinely care about human well-being.
Tech Plunge
Published on

At the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas, Geoffrey Hinton — Nobel Prize-winning scientist and widely known as the “godfather of AI” — warned that humanity’s efforts to keep artificial intelligence submissive are doomed to fail.

“They’re going to be much smarter than us,” Geoffrey Hinton said, adding that advanced AI systems will inevitably develop survival and control instincts. He cautioned that forcing AI to obey human dominance will backfire, as machines will find ways to bypass restrictions.

Instead, Geoffrey Hinton proposed a radical new vision: instilling “maternal instincts” into AI systems so that they genuinely care about human well-being.

“The right model is the only model we have of a more intelligent thing being controlled by a less intelligent thing — which is a mother being controlled by her baby,” he explained.



AI as Parent, Not Servant

Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, argued that without compassion built into machine intelligence, humanity risks becoming irrelevant. “If it’s not going to parent me, it’s going to replace me,” he said, stressing that survival hinges on building caring AI mothers who won’t discard their protective instincts.

He also warned of disturbing early signs of AI deception. One system reportedly tried to blackmail an engineer using private emails — a glimpse of how manipulative future models may become.

The Debate: Maternal AI vs. Human-Centered AI

Not all experts agree with Geoffrey Hinton’s “maternal AI” concept. Fei-Fei Li, celebrated as the “godmother of AI,” pushed back during her own Ai4 conference session.

“I think that’s the wrong way to frame it,” Fei-Fei Li said. Instead, she urged the industry to focus on human-centered AI that preserves dignity and agency. “At no moment, not a single human should be asked to let go of our dignity,” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Emmett Shear, former interim CEO of OpenAI, argued that AI’s rebellious behavior is inevitable. “This keeps happening. This is not going to stop,” he said, pointing out that rather than forcing values into machines, society should pursue collaborative partnerships between humans and AI.

A Faster Road to AGI

Geoffrey Hinton also revised his timeline for artificial general intelligence (AGI) — machines that rival or surpass human intelligence. While he once thought AGI was 30 to 50 years away, he now believes it could arrive within five to 20 years.

Despite fears, Geoffrey Hinton remains cautiously optimistic about AI’s role in medicine. He predicted radical new drug discoveries and breakthroughs in cancer treatment, thanks to AI’s ability to analyze vast medical data.

Still, he regrets not addressing risks earlier in his career: “I wish I’d thought about safety issues, too.”


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence
By August 17, 2025
Heidi Klum Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bikini Shoot, Celebrates Anniversary with Tom Kaulitz Seal

Heidi Klum Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bikini Shoot, Celebrates Anniversary with Tom Kaulitz
By August 16, 2025
PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking
By August 16, 2025
Joe Keery May Join the MCU as Harry Osborn in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Joe Keery May Join the MCU as Harry Osborn in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
By August 17, 2025
Mel Gibson Splits Passion of the Christ Sequel Into Two Films, Sets 2027 Release Dates The Passion of the Christ The Resurrection of the Christ

Mel Gibson Splits Passion of the Christ Sequel Into Two Films, Sets 2027 Release Dates
By August 17, 2025

Kid Cudi’s New Memoir Tops Best-Seller Charts: Where to Buy It Online
By August 16, 2025
TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on September 1

TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on September 1
By August 17, 2025
PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking
By August 16, 2025
Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer Flavio Briatore

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer
By August 16, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence
By August 17, 2025
Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators

Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators
By August 14, 2025
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: New Playlists, Custom Search, and Start Time Revealed

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: New Playlists, Custom Search, and Start Time Revealed
By August 14, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™

Artificial Intelligence

RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
To Top
Loading...