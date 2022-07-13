Flipkart brings new policies for sellers, claims 25 per cent cut in operation cost for vendors

E-commerce company Flipkart on Tuesday announced new policies for sellers to facilitate ease of doing business on its platform and claimed that the measures will help vendors reduce 25 per cent operational cost.









The company has introduced a flat return cost for products to ensure better experience for customers and provide affordable packing options to the sellers, it said. “We have introduced the second phase of the Flipkart EDGE initiative to ensure sustained growth and ease of doing business online. The future of business is digital, and the initiatives and innovations we have introduced will help our MSME and seller partners take important steps towards making their business more resilient, profitable, and future-ready,” Flipkart Senior Director and Head Marketplace Jagjeet Harode said in a statement.

He said that the measures will lead to 25 per cent reduction in operational cost for sellers and up to 15 per cent reduction in return cost. Also, the catalog creation through artificial intelligence-led image edition solution will result in reduction of 80 per cent cost incurred on photo shoots. The company claims to have come up with a simplified rate card that will enable sellers to understand their profit margin, commissions, fixed fees, and shipping fees.

Sellers on the platform will not face the complication due to various criteria for pricing on the basis of location, shipping fee and payment mode, the statement said. “Sellers will get one assured settlement value irrespective of service profile, zone or payment mode. This will bring a high degree of predictability for the sellers, thus making it easier for them to operate online,” the statement said.

Flipkart claimed that steps taken by it in April which included onboarding process through mobile phones has resulted in a two-fold increase in onboarded sellers and a four-fold jump from the sign-up stage.