Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Amazon Fights Back Against Claims of Plunging Prime Day Sales Amid 41% Drop Report

Amazon Fights Back Against Claims of Plunging Prime Day Sales Amid 41% Drop Report

E-commerce

Amazon Fights Back Against Claims of Plunging Prime Day Sales Amid 41% Drop Report

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is facing a storm of conflicting reports, with a major sales data firm claiming a shocking 41% drop in day-one sales, and Amazon calling the report “highly inaccurate.” The e-commerce giant, which has extended its annual sales bonanza to a four-day event for the first time, says consumers are simply shopping smarter, not less.

Prime Day: Off to a Slow Start or a Strategic Shift?

According to Momentum Commerce, a firm that tracks Amazon sales performance for brands representing $7 billion in spending, day-one sales during this year’s Amazon Prime Day were down 41% compared to 2024. But Amazon says the sales drop numbers don’t tell the whole story.

An Amazon spokesperson, Jessica Martin, dismissed the claims, stating the data came from a third-party consultancy without full access to internal metrics. “We’re pleased with customers’ response to Prime Day so far and it is still early in the 4-day event,” she told Forbes.



Extended Timeline, Evolving Behavior

Prime Day is no longer just a two-day blitz. This year’s four-day format could be changing how consumers engage with the sales. Andrew Waber, Director of Market Research at Momentum, believes shoppers are taking a more calculated approach: “Record-high engagement with slower spending could mean a ‘wait and see’ mentality.”

Waber noted that Momentum still expects 9.1% growth over last year by the end of the sale, despite the initial slump, although this is a drop from the previously projected 14% growth.

Other Analysts Tell a Different Story

In contrast, Adobe Analytics paints a far rosier picture. They reported over $7.9 billion in online sales across retailers on Day One, representing a 10% increase over last year. And it’s not just Amazon cashing in. Competitors like Walmart, Target, and Wayfair are running their own mega sales, potentially spreading customer dollars across platforms.

Momentum even acknowledged a “halo effect” benefiting direct-to-consumer sites during Prime Day, suggesting Amazon’s reach is still lifting the broader e-commerce ecosystem.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Tariffs and Discounts: A Hidden Influence

What is one possible culprit for the slower start? Trump Tariffs. Momentum pointed out that this year’s average discount was just 21%, compared to 24% last year. “Trade policy uncertainty has driven widespread conservatism in supply chain, pricing, and advertising decisions,” their report noted.

What To Watch Next

Consumer behavior may have evolved, but the deals are still flowing. Amazon has reportedly doubled the number of 50%+ discounts, and more shoppers are timing purchases strategically as new deals drop daily.

Is the Prime Day hype over? Far from it. Amazon’s projected haul for the 4-day event stands at a whopping $23.8 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. While reports of a 41% dip sparked panic, the truth seems more complex: Maybe Prime Day isn’t shrinking—it’s stretching, we will know soon for sure.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Diddy Scores Partial Legal Victory as Judge Narrows Scope of Civil Sexual Assault Lawsuit April Lampros Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Scores Partial Legal Victory as Judge Narrows Scope of Civil Sexual Assault Lawsuit
By July 10, 2025
Max Verstappen’s Camp Reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull Exit: “Nothing Will Change” Red Bull Racing F1

Max Verstappen’s Camp Reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull Exit: “Nothing Will Change”
By July 9, 2025
Drake's Private Jet for Streamers Ahead of Wireless Festival Headlining Run Livestream Adin Ross Wireless Festival Iceman What Did I Miss

Drake’s Private Jet for Streamers Ahead of Wireless Festival Headlining Run
By July 10, 2025
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move Barbie Doll With Type 1 Diabetes Includes CGM, Insulin Pump Mattel Breakthrough 1D

Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move
By July 9, 2025
‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story Amazon Prime Video

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story
By July 8, 2025
Amazon Fights Back Against Claims of Plunging Prime Day Sales Amid 41% Drop Report

Amazon Fights Back Against Claims of Plunging Prime Day Sales Amid 41% Drop Report
By July 10, 2025
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move Barbie Doll With Type 1 Diabetes Includes CGM, Insulin Pump Mattel Breakthrough 1D

Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move
By July 9, 2025
MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System
By July 8, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System
By July 8, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...