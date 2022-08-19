Zymrat, India’s homegrown performance major has unveiled Team Zenith, an exclusive roster of performance elite athletes. Announcing a partnership with some of India’s marquee fitness talents, Zymrat makes a bold strategic statement with this association. It is expected to strengthen its brand philosophy, #BuiltByTheCommunity.

“This is a huge day for us, and it gives us tremendous joy to join hands with some of India’s finest athletes. Devrath Vijay, Kirsten Varela and Prince Khatri have proven themselves to be the best at what they do, and their belief in Zymrat speaks volumes,” Zymrat Co-Founder Ujjawal Asthana said. “Team Zenith has been a long time coming, and you’ll see some marquee names added to the roster this year. We intend to use their expertise and develop products that solve problems and deliver supreme performance. Together, we have big plans for the community, and we can’t wait to get started,” Asthana added.

The timing of the announcement signals the brand’s mission to promote and inspire the next generation of athletes in the country. With engineered fabrics and industry-first technology, Zymrat aims to help the community record improved performance at the biggest stages.









“I believe this association is not only a catalyst in my fitness journey but also a big step toward building a bigger and better fitness community in India,” says Kristen Varela, Calisthenics Coach.

Speaking about the association Devrath Vijay, Animal Flow Master Instructor said: “What I wear during training has to allow me freedom of movement, make my workouts efficient and of course be pleasing to the eyes. Zymrat checks all those boxes. Looking forward to this association and building a bigger and a more inclusive fitness community.”

“All these years of blood, sweat and grit, but it was all worth it! And as part of Team Zenith, I’m one more step closer to my fitness aspiration. Excited to see this association unfold. I’m sure we’ll together take this to new heights,” said Prince Khatri, Rugby Player.

Launched in 2019, Zymrat has quickly become one of India’s most advanced performance wear brands. Working with coaches and trainers across the country, the brand has to its credit multiple technology trademarks that help improve performance while eliminating restrictions. With a community-first approach, the brand has become a popular name in the competitive performance wear industry.