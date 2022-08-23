Amazon India launches new delivery station in Ghaziabad ahead of festive season

Amazon India on Tuesday launched a new delivery station in Ghaziabad, as part of efforts to strengthen the last-mile delivery network and deepen its reach in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the festive season.









Spread across 22,000 square feet, this is the second largest delivery station in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement. Amazon India has announced the launch of a new delivery station in Ghaziabad, according to the statement. “…the new station will enable Amazon to further strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city of Ghaziabad and in areas such as Bamheta, Chhapraula, Dasna, Harsaon, among others, in the lead up to the festive season,” it added.

The company hopes that the new delivery station will create “diverse and meaningful work opportunities for all backgrounds, genders, age groups, and ethnicities in the state”. The opportunities will be in roles ranging from workplace health and safety, station managers, process associates, and ‘Amazon Flex’ delivery partners who work collaboratively to help deliver products.

These stations mark the starting point for Amazon’s ‘last-mile delivery’, in which ordered products are consolidated from fulfilment (warehouses) and sortation centres and delivered to the doorstep of customers in the surrounding area. The company has invested in deepening its presence in Uttar Pradesh and currently has close to 160 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations. These ensure direct delivery presence in close to 1,300 pin codes across the region.