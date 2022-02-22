Jaro Education to support over 1000 underprivileged children

Jaro Education, an executive education focused edtech company, announced an education initiative – ‘I Wish to Make a Difference’ as part of its annual CSR activity. The company will partner with over a hundred orphanages across India to support the academic needs of more than a thousand children. The company will fund the tuition fee and other education-related expenditures for these children.









The initiative was kick-started by collaborating with Sneha Sadan, a Mumbai-based Orphanage. As part of the initiative, Jaro Education will also provide Smart TVs in each orphanage with an annual subscription of Toppscholars, an AI-based smart learning app for K-12 students, which will help in strengthening the academic performance of these students.

Speaking about the CSR initiative, Ms Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer at Jaro Education, said, “As an organisation, we strongly believe in giving back to society. We want to empower underprivileged students by supporting their educational journey. Jaro Education aims to reinforce and uplift the downtrodden and underprivileged by helping them seek high quality and tech-driven education. The education initiative ‘I Wish to Make a Difference’ will be the needle-mover towards shaping India’s $5 trillion economy dream. Jaro Education will continue to stay firmly committed, accountable and lend a helping hand to those in need.”

Ms Raman further added, “Even employees at Jaro have provided extra efforts to go above and beyond their duty; generously donating a certain amount to make the world a better place”.

Jaro Education has actively contributed to social activities through book donation drives, providing funds to orphanages and old age homes in the past few years. Recently, Jaro Education also announced a global partnership with Deakin University and KPMG for Future Leaders Program. With its strong domain expertise and industry-relevant upskilling programs, Jaro Education has transformed the careers of over 3 lakh working professionals across diverse domains.