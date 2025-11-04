MacKenzie Scott Donates $80 Million to Howard University Amid Federal Shutdown

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has once again demonstrated her transformative approach to giving. Howard University, one of the nation’s most prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announced it has received an $80 million unrestricted gift — one of the largest single donations in its 158-year history.

The Washington, D.C.-based institution plans to use the funds to strengthen medical education, expand campus facilities, and provide critical financial relief to students as it faces disruptions from the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“Some 80 to 90 per cent of the funds that come into the university have a federal source,” said Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard’s interim president. “This gift allows us to continue our mission without halting progress or opportunity.”

Funding Education in a Time of Uncertainty

Howard University’s situation highlights how deeply dependent some federally supported universities are on government appropriations. Each year, Howard University receives roughly $55 million in federal funds, which are now delayed due to the shutdown.

The delay has created ripple effects across the campus community, from hospital operations to student financial aid. To help ease the burden, the university has announced a temporary relief plan that allows students with outstanding balances to defer payments until the spring semester — without penalties or late fees.

The move is designed to protect students and families from the economic fallout of furloughs and delayed federal aid.

“MacKenzie Scott’s generosity couldn’t have come at a more crucial time,” Frederick said. “Her gift offers not just relief, but the freedom to plan boldly for the future.”

Building the Future of Black Medical Education

Of the $80 million gift, $63 million will support Howard University’s general operations and student programs. In comparison, $17 million is dedicated to its medical school — one of only four medical schools at HBCUs in the United States.

Howard’s College of Medicine, which has seen a surge of 10,000 applicants for just 125 seats, plans to use the funds to expand its academic medical center and train more professionals in nursing, dentistry, and pharmacy.

The investment aligns with Scott’s history of empowering institutions that serve underrepresented communities. The gift will help Howard address a long-standing shortage of Black physicians in the U.S., further advancing the university’s mission of social justice and public service.

Continuing a Legacy of Transformative Philanthropy

This is not the first time MacKenzie Scott has supported Howard University. In 2020, she donated $40 million, part of a historic wave of giving to HBCUs and social justice organizations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

That earlier gift funded scholarships, financial aid, and endowed a chair in honor of Toni Morrison, the celebrated author and Howard alumna.

Scott’s giving spree that year totaled more than $800 million to colleges and universities, with over half a billion dollars going specifically to HBCUs. Her approach — characterized by unrestricted donations — allows institutions to decide how to use the funds best, a rarity in large-scale philanthropy.

“Philanthropy has the most impact when it’s grounded in trust,” Frederick noted. “Ms. Scott’s support tells us that she sees the value in what Howard is doing — and believes in our ability to carry it forward.”

Howard University isn’t the only beneficiary of Scott’s recent generosity. In the past few weeks, she has also donated $63 million to Morgan State University, $50 million to Virginia State University, and $38 million to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — all historically Black institutions.

Together, these donations represent a powerful endorsement of the role HBCUs play in cultivating leadership, innovation, and social change in America.

MacKenzie Scott’s latest donation underscores a broader mission: to narrow the racial wealth and opportunity gap by investing in education.

At a moment when federal support is uncertain and many families face economic instability, her $80 million gift offers Howard University both a financial cushion and a moral uplift.

It’s a reminder that philanthropy, when directed with empathy and trust, can create ripples that reshape institutions — and lives — for generations.