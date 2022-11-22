Azent Overseas Education, one of India’s leading study abroad platforms founded by Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School) announced that it will hire 250 people in India in the coming months, defying the growing layoffs trend in the ed-tech sector.

This will increase the Company’s workforce by 100%. Having established a strong foundation since the company’s inception 3 years ago, with a strong technology platform, credibility with students, universities & alliance partners and effective student processes, Azent now plans to accelerate its growth, servicing more students. The company aims to grow multifold over the next 18 months.









Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education said: “The decision to expand our footprint and hire 250 people is on the back of the huge demand that we are witnessing in the number of students aspiring to study abroad. Increasing our hiring talent is critical for scaling up and achieving the ambitious goal we have set for ourselves. Azent strongly endorses Diversity and Inclusion and we are committed to being a fair employer. We are actively hiring across all functions like counsellors, facilitators, trainers, technology, sales, marketing, content divisions etc. From leasing new office spaces to sprucing up our people processes, we are well positioned to achieve this.”

She further added, “Our hiring plan is in line with the Company’s plan to invest INR 250 Cr in new age technologies, digitization, the building of products, acquisition and centre infrastructure. With the presiding gloom in the business environment, our hiring plans are aimed at building resilience and robustness in the talent ecosystem.”

Azent revolutionises the overseas education advisory space by leveraging its strong understanding of the segment and unparalleled execution expertise. Right from the selection of courses to finding the right university, making the students aware of the application deadline and even offering scholarships, Azent focuses on diverse offerings, providing students the best possible admissions guidance.

The newly launched AI-driven Azent App can fetch recommendations from among the best universities for an aspiring student. Students can get their initial shortlist validated by industry experts, track everything from profile building to visa process on the platform, and submit their applications in 40% less time.

Azent is a hybrid edtech company with 8 experience centers, and 9 online counselling virtual centers. Its experience centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, Vadodara and Vijayawada offer virtual tours of university campuses, expert guidance for IELTS test preparation.