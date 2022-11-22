In an effort to enhance its offerings in the Higher Education space, Engineering-focused ed-tech startup Skill-Lync has recently announced that it has acquired Crio – experiential learning platform for tech careers. With this acquisition, Crio will operate as an independent brand under the Skill-Lync Group.

Skill-Lync is India’s leading edtech company focused on providing industry-relevant and job leading courses for Engineering students/graduates across all disciplines. Currently, 30,000 students from all parts of India are pursuing coursework curated by global industry experts and validated by 350+ hiring companies.









Currently, the Indian Edtech industry’s future valuation is pegged at US$30 billion backed by fast digitizing markets. Since its inception, Skill-Lync and Crio have been working towards providing high quality experiential learning opportunities to their consumers. Through the acquisition, both companies are aiming to support over 25000 students with relevant job opportunities.

Commenting on the development, SuryaNarayanan PaneerSelvam – Co-Founder – Skill-Lync, said “Both Crio and Skill-Lync, were started because we wanted to solve a fundamental issue in higher education, i.e. making engineers industry relevant. Crio focussed on Computer Sciences and Skill-Lync focussed on Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Civil Engineering. Today, as both the companies come together, we believe that we have a unique opportunity to build one of the best higher education platforms where we can provide value at scale”

Speaking on the announcement, Rathinamurthy R, Co-founder, Crio.Do said, “Crio was started with the mission of empowering students and under employed professionals with high quality experiential learning and helping them land their dream jobs in tech. Today we are really excited to become part of the Skill-Lync Group which shares a similar mission and approach towards learning, looking forward to scaling the impact together!”

Founded in 2018 by Rathinamurthy R and Sridher Jeyachandran, Crio is an experiential learning platform for tech careers. It helps students and professionals to learn practical skills by working on real world projects with its unique #learnbydoing approach and help them land in their dream jobs. Post-acquisition, the founders will continue to focus and run Crio’s business as well as grow its market leadership.