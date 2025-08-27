Connect with us

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report predicts that while 83 million jobs will be displaced by AI by 2027, 69 million new ones will be created, making AI education a critical investment for students aiming to future-proof their careers.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just transforming industries—it is reshaping education and career trajectories worldwide. From Tier-1 cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru to Tier-3 towns and emerging markets, ambitious students are racing to secure spots in AI and Machine Learning (ML) programs at top global universities. The AI Jobs boom is the reason.

AI talent is in short supply but high demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in AI-adjacent fields like Data Science (36% growth), Computer Research (26%), and Software Development (18%) are projected to grow far faster than the national average through 2033. Meanwhile, Europe already employs 9.8 million ICT specialists, with numbers rising annually.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report predicts that while 83 million jobs will be displaced by AI by 2027, 69 million new ones will be created, making AI education a critical investment for students aiming to future-proof their careers.



Why Students Are Choosing AI Programs Abroad

For many, studying AI at home is not enough. Elite programs abroad—such as those at Australian National University, Aston University, Bangor University, Alabama A&M University, and the Air Force Institute of Technology—offer:

  • World-class research labs and facilities

  • Direct exposure to AI-driven industries

  • Global networking opportunities

  • High-paying international career prospects

Entry-level AI roles in the U.S. already command salaries above $120,000, while the UK and Europe also report rising pay scales and expanding demand. As a result, pursuing an AI master’s abroad is increasingly seen as a deliberate career strategy rather than just an academic choice.

How Prodigy Finance Fuels the Shift

One of the biggest barriers for international students is financing their education. Traditional banks often require collateral, local guarantors, or strong credit histories—hurdles that prevent many capable students from pursuing global opportunities.

This is where Prodigy Finance steps in. Founded in 2007, the company has enabled 45,000+ students from 150+ countries to attend the world’s best universities through its borderless loan model.

AI talent is borderless, but opportunity hasn’t always been,said Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance. “By removing the need for collateral or a co-signer, we’re helping capable students globally to take their shot at the world’s best AI programs and the careers that follow.”

To date, Prodigy has disbursed over $2.3 billion in funding, supporting students who are now leading careers in Silicon Valley, London, Berlin, and beyond. As AI continues to disrupt and redefine the future of work, students worldwide are betting on global education as their competitive edge. With organisations like Prodigy Finance removing financial roadblocks, the AI education migration wave is set to accelerate in 2025 and beyond.


