Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Traditionally known for manufacturing Apple iPhones and consumer electronics, Foxconn’s move into robotics highlights its shift toward AI, healthcare, and smart automation ecosystems. The investment also aligns with global demographic shifts, where aging populations in the US, Europe, and Asia are driving demand for medical and elderly care solutions.
Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. (FTC), the world’s largest precision electronics manufacturer, has officially entered the smart robotics market with a strategic investment of up to US$30 million in Hong Kong-based Robocore Technology Limited. The move signals Foxconn’s ambition to expand into healthcare and elderly care robotics, positioning itself at the forefront of the fast-growing AI-driven service robotics sector.

Investment Details and IPO Path

The transaction was executed through Foxconn’s subsidiary Q-Run Holdings Limited, which acquired a 6.6% equity stake in Robocore’s wholly owned arm, RoboTemi Global Ltd. The deal begins with an initial US$10 million investment in preferred shares, followed by two optional tranches of US$10 million each over the next two years. Valuations for these rounds will be determined through mutual agreement or third-party review.



According to Roy Lim, CEO of Robocore, the investment represents more than just funding: “This is an affirmation of our company’s future prospects. With Foxconn’s supply chain and manufacturing power, we are poised to accelerate growth, expand globally, and move confidently toward our IPO milestone.”

Robocore plans to launch its initial public offering within five years, aiming to become one of the world’s fastest-growing service robotics enterprises.

Market Leadership in Service Robotics

Headquartered in Hong Kong Science Park, Robocore is a global leader in open-platform service robotics. Its signature temi robots are already deployed at nearly 20,000 sites worldwide, including:

200+ elderly homes in New York State, where robots assist doctors with two-minute remote diagnoses.

5,000+ sites across the US, spanning hospitals, retail, hotels, and schools.

50 luxury hotels and 1,300+ educational institutions globally.

The company’s robots are credited with reducing healthcare costs, improving coverage, and transforming service delivery in elderly care, telemedicine, and smart facilities.

 

Foxconn’s Strategic Pivot

Future Growth & Expansion Plans

With Foxconn’s backing, Robocore projects three-fold revenue growth within three years and a five-fold increase by 2028. The new funds will be used to:

  • Expand telemedicine operations in the US, Europe, and Japan.

  • Launch new consumer robotics products in mainland China.

  • Strengthen global sales, marketing, and R&D.

Eric Or, Acting COO of HKSTP, emphasized the broader significance: “Robocore’s growth proves Hong Kong tech ventures can establish themselves on the global stage. This deal underscores AI’s role in driving long-term economic development.”

Foxconn’s $30M bet on Robocore reflects a strategic pivot from electronics to robotics, with a sharp focus on healthcare, elderly care, and telemedicine. With IPO ambitions, aggressive expansion plans, and global deployments already in place, Robocore is positioning itself as a leader in the AI-driven robotics revolution—one that could reshape how hospitals, nursing homes, and smart facilities operate worldwide.


Related Topics:
