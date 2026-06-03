Trump Administration Proposes Federal Aid Cuts for College Programs With Low Earnings Outcomes

The Trump administration is considering a major overhaul of federal student aid eligibility that could affect thousands of college degree programs across the United States. The education proposal would restrict access to federal student loans for programs whose graduates fail to meet specific earnings benchmarks, igniting debate among educators, students, and policymakers.

New Accountability Standards for Higher Education

The proposal, unveiled by the U.S. Department of Education, seeks to tie federal student loan eligibility directly to graduates’ earning potential. Under the framework, undergraduate programs could lose access to federal student loans if the typical graduate earns less than a high school graduate. Graduate programs would face an even higher standard, requiring graduates to earn more than the average bachelor’s degree holder.

According to the department, the initiative is designed to ensure taxpayers are not subsidizing educational programs that fail to provide meaningful economic benefits to students.

Nicholas Kent, Under Secretary of Education, described the proposal as a “common-sense accountability framework” aimed at addressing student debt while improving educational outcomes.

Thousands of Academic Programs Could Be Impacted

Data released by the Education Department suggests that a significant number of programs may struggle to meet the proposed standards.

Among undergraduate programs, approximately 75.6% of culinary and personal services programs could fail the earnings test. Humanities and liberal arts programs could see 8.2% of offerings affected, while 6.7% of health-related programs may also fall below the threshold.

Religious studies programs could face challenges as well, with an estimated 8.8% projected to fail under the proposed metrics.

The potential impact has raised concerns across higher education institutions, particularly among programs focused on public service, the arts, and faith-based education.

Universities and Education Groups Push Back

Several major education organizations have submitted comments urging revisions to the proposal.

The American Council on Education, joined by nearly 40 higher education groups, has called for significant adjustments to the framework. Critics argue that the proposal relies too heavily on earnings data and may overlook the broader social and educational value of certain academic disciplines.

Education leaders have also expressed concerns about implementation timelines and whether the proposed enforcement measures exceed congressional authority.

Faith-based institutions have voiced additional worries. The Association for Biblical Higher Education has requested exemptions or modifications for religious studies programs, arguing that earnings alone should not determine the value of educational pathways centered on ministry, service, or community leadership.

Part of Broader Student Loan Reforms

The proposal arrives amid broader changes to federal student lending policies.

Under recently enacted reforms, new graduate students will face annual federal loan limits of $20,500, while students pursuing professional degrees such as law or medicine will be subject to a $50,000 yearly cap.

Supporters say the changes will encourage institutions to focus on career outcomes and reduce excessive student debt. Critics warn they could limit access to education, particularly for students pursuing lower-paying but socially important professions.

As the Department of Education reviews public comments, the future of the proposal remains uncertain. However, the debate has already reignited a fundamental question facing higher education: should the value of a college degree be measured primarily by earnings potential?