Study Abroad: Prodigy Finance Expands to European Universities

Prodigy Finance has extended its support to numerous universities and schools across Europe, making it easier for international students to access quality education while they explore options for study abroad. With its unique funding model, Prodigy Finance offers co-signer-free student loans, helping students pursue postgraduate studies without the typical financial hurdles.

Europe has long been a top destination for world-class education, attracting students from across the globe with its diverse range of programs and renowned institutions. Prodigy Finance now supports universities in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, among others. This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to breaking down financial barriers and allowing more international students to achieve their academic and professional dreams.









Students interested in studying business, management, engineering, public policy, law, and health sciences can now access some of the best programs in Europe through Prodigy Finance’s network of supported schools. This includes leading business schools and graduate programs that have produced successful professionals worldwide.

Sonal Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance, emphasized the importance of this expansion: “We are happy to extend our support to more universities in Europe. Our loan solutions are accessible, transparent, and designed with students’ needs in mind. We strive to widen our university network to enable students to access the quality education they deserve.”

Prodigy Finance’s funding model connects students with a global community of investors who are passionate about supporting education. This allows students to secure loans without needing a co-signer or collateral, a significant departure from traditional lending models that focus heavily on credit history. By providing this flexible approach, Prodigy Finance has already helped thousands of students finance their education abroad.

Applications for the upcoming academic year are now open. Students who wish to study at any of the universities supported by Prodigy Finance are encouraged to apply for loans to fund their postgraduate education and make their dreams of studying abroad a reality.