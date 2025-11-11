Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Fast Food

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Wendy’s, one of America’s most iconic fast-food chains, is set to close hundreds of restaurants across the United States as part of a sweeping corporate overhaul. Interim CEO and CFO Ken Cook confirmed during a Friday earnings call that the Ohio-based burger giant plans to shutter a “mid-single digit percentage” of its approximately 6,000 U.S. locations—translating to roughly 200 to 350 restaurants.

The closures are expected to begin next year and continue through 2026 as part of Wendy’s broader plan to address financial underperformance and shifting consumer habits. Ken Cook emphasized that these decisions are necessary to “unlock capital for franchisees” and “improve the long-term health of the overall system.”

Underperforming Locations in the Crosshairs

While Wendy’s has yet to release a list of affected locations, the company stated that it is “taking a hard look at underperforming restaurants” based on both financial results and customer experience. The decision follows a year in which Wendy’s already shuttered 140 restaurants that were deemed outdated or poorly located.

“These actions will strengthen the system and enable franchisees to invest more capital and resources in their remaining restaurants,” Cook told analysts. The move is part of “Project Fresh,” a brand revitalization plan designed to modernize operations and reignite growth amid stiff competition from McDonald’s, Burger King, and Shake Shack.

Fast Food Faces Inflation and Customer Fatigue

Wendy’s announcement comes amid broader challenges for the fast-food industry. As inflation drives up menu prices, many customers have cut back on dining out or switched to cheaper alternatives. During the third quarter, Wendy’s reported a 4.7% drop in U.S. same-restaurant sales and a 2.6% decline in global systemwide revenue.

In contrast, rivals McDonald’s, Burger King, and Shake Shack all reported sales growth in the same period, buoyed by aggressive promotions and popular value menus. Wendy’s, however, has struggled to maintain customer loyalty despite introducing new items like its recently launched chicken tenders, dubbed “Tendys,” which saw strong demand in early tests.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tendy’s 🍗 (@wendys)

“Project Fresh” Aims to Revitalize Wendy’s Image

Despite the looming closures, Cook expressed optimism about Wendy’s future. “We’re working through a detailed and programmatic process with our franchisees to determine the best pace of closures and reinvestments,” he said. “These steps will ensure we make the right decisions for the long-term health of the brand.”

“Project Fresh” is expected to focus on modernizing restaurant layouts, digital ordering systems, and drive-thru experiences. Analysts suggest that the initiative could help Wendy’s recapture market share if executed effectively.

Still, with hundreds of restaurants closing and competition heating up, Wendy’s faces one of its biggest tests yet in its 55-year history.

  • Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1
  • Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fast Food

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures
By November 11, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
By November 6, 2025
Bianca Censori Denies Brand Feud With Kim Kardashian “I’m Building My Own Identity”

Bianca Censori Denies Brand Feud With Kim Kardashian: “I’m Building My Own Identity”
By November 6, 2025
“Nuremberg” Review Russell Crowe and Rami Malek Revisit the Darkest Corners of History

“Nuremberg” Review: Russell Crowe and Rami Malek Revisit the Darkest Corners of History
By November 6, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ Declared a Disaster by Critics “Fascinatingly, Existentially Terrible”

Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ Declared a Disaster by Critics: “Fascinatingly, Existentially Terrible”
By November 6, 2025
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New ‘Mummy’ Movie

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New ‘Mummy’ Movie
By November 5, 2025
Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures
By November 11, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
By November 6, 2025
Rockstar Games Faces Union-Busting Allegations After Firing Dozens Ahead of GTA 6 Launch

Rockstar Games Faces Union-Busting Allegations After Firing Dozens Ahead of GTA 6 Launch
By November 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Rockstar Games Faces Union-Busting Allegations After Firing Dozens Ahead of GTA 6 Launch

Rockstar Games Faces Union-Busting Allegations After Firing Dozens Ahead of GTA 6 Launch
By November 6, 2025
Lewis Hamilton and Eric André Bring AI to Life in Perplexity’s Comedy Short “The Garage”

Lewis Hamilton and Eric André Bring AI to Life in Perplexity’s Comedy Short “The Garage”
By November 6, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

E! News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

News

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses
YouTube Restores Service After Hour-Long Global Outage That Affected Millions

Google

YouTube Restores Service After Hour-Long Global Outage That Affected Millions
To Top
Loading...