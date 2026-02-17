Connect with us
McDonald’s Canada Teases Drake’s OVO Collaboration Ahead of Feb. 17 Launch

McDonald’s Canada Teases Drake’s OVO Collaboration Ahead of Feb. 17 Launch

Hip Hop/ Rap

McDonald’s Canada Teases Drake’s OVO Collaboration Ahead of Feb. 17 Launch

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

A major fast-food moment could be brewing in Toronto. McDonald’s Canada has officially teased a collaboration with Drake’s lifestyle brand October’s Very Own (OVO), setting the internet abuzz with speculation about a potential celebrity meal, limited-edition packaging, and exclusive merchandise.

Posters Spark Frenzy in Toronto

The buzz began earlier this week when promotional posters surfaced across Toronto, Drake’s hometown. The artwork blends the iconic OVO owl logo with the Golden Arches, accompanied by the tagline “Where Night Owls Land.” The teaser hints at a February 17 launch, immediately fueling excitement among fans.

Drake’s OVO and Red Bull Racing F1 Set to Launch High-Octane Partnership

Shortly after, McDonald’s Canada shared a cryptic teaser video on social media, confirming that a collaboration is indeed in the works. While details remain tightly under wraps, the marketing rollout suggests something bigger than a simple co-branded campaign.

A New ‘Famous Orders’ Entry?

Industry watchers believe the partnership could follow the fast-food giant’s successful “Famous Orders” playbook. In recent years, McDonald’s has rolled out celebrity meals with stars including Travis Scott, Mariah Carey, Shania Twain, Cardi B, Offset, BTS, and J Balvin.

Speculation online hints that Drake could receive his own customized “Famous Order,” potentially featuring his go-to McDonald’s picks. Social media chatter has floated possible names like the “Certified Lover Meal,” while others have joked about a purple-themed “Nite Sprite” drink nodding to OVO’s signature aesthetic.

Leaked images circulating on Reddit also suggest the possibility of staff uniforms, black-and-gold co-branded packaging, and a wider merchandise drop — an approach that mirrors previous high-profile collaborations.

OVO’s Brand Power Meets Fast-Food Culture

Drake’s OVO has built a reputation for exclusive drops and premium collaborations, having previously partnered with major global brands in fashion and sportswear. A McDonald’s crossover would represent a unique blend of streetwear culture and mass-market fast food — potentially driving long lines and resale buzz.

Drake has long shown public affection for the Golden Arches. He’s been spotted grabbing McDonald’s meals over the years and even reportedly served food at a West Hollywood afterparty in 2018 following a concert with Migos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RapTV (@rap)

Timing Amid Music and Sports Headlines

The collaboration teaser arrives as Drake continues building anticipation for his upcoming album Iceman, though no official release date has been announced. The rapper also recently made headlines after losing a reported $1 million bet on the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX, where they were defeated 29–13 by the Seattle Seahawks.

For now, the campaign appears focused on Canada, particularly Toronto. Whether the OVO x McDonald’s collaboration expands internationally remains unclear. Given Drake’s global fan base, demand could quickly spill beyond Canadian borders.

Fans eager for details should watch McDonald’s Canada and OVO’s official channels ahead of the February 17 launch. If past celebrity collaborations are any indication, this drop could become one of the year’s most talked-about fast-food moments.

