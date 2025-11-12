‘Toy Story 5’ Teaser Trailer Warns: “The Age of Toys Is Over”

Pixar has just dropped the highly anticipated first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5 — and it’s sending shockwaves through fans of the beloved franchise. The clip, released Tuesday, hints at a darker, more futuristic direction for the toys we’ve grown up with, as Woody, Buzz, and Jessie face a new kind of rival: technology itself.

The Toy Story 5 teaser trailer opens with Bonnie, the toys’ caretaker, receiving a mysterious package. As the box opens, Mrs. Potato Head removes her eyes in horror — a moment that perfectly captures the tension before the reveal. Inside is Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet toy that instantly becomes the new favorite in the room.

As title cards flash across the screen reading “The Age of Toys Is Over,” viewers get their first taste of Toy Story 5’s central conflict: the timeless battle between imagination and innovation.

A New Tech Threat: Meet Lilypad

Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, Tron: Ares), is described as a “playfully antagonistic” new character designed to challenge what it means to play in the modern world. In a statement, directors Andrew Stanton (WALL-E, Finding Nemo) and Kenna Harris called the experience “a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology.”

The Toy Story 5 teaser shows Lilypad connecting to Wi-Fi, scanning the room, and questioning the toys’ purpose — setting up a clever, satirical take on how children’s relationships with toys have changed in the age of smart devices.

Familiar Voices Return

Fans will be delighted to hear that Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are reprising their iconic roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, joined again by Joan Cusack as Jessie and Tony Hale as Forky. New to the cast are Conan O’Brien, voicing a toilet-training assistant toy called Smarty Pants, and Ernie Hudson, stepping in as Combat Carl after the late Carl Weathers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney (@disney)

Pixar’s Comeback Moment

Toy Story 5 arrives at a critical time for Pixar. Following box office disappointments like Lightyear and Elio, the studio is betting on nostalgia and emotional storytelling to reconnect with audiences. The franchise, which has earned over $3.3 billion worldwide, remains one of Disney’s most treasured properties.

Early fan reactions suggest that the teaser is already striking a chord — blending humor, heart, and a surprisingly relevant social message about how technology reshapes childhood.

Release Date and Expectations

Directed by Stanton and co-directed by Harris, Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 19, 2026. With its mix of returning favorites, fresh voices, and a timely theme, the fifth installment looks set to explore uncharted territory for Pixar — and maybe remind us that friendship, loyalty, and play will always find a way to survive the algorithm.