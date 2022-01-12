Connect with us

Kalpataru Power raises Rs 200 cr via NCD issue

Business

Press Trust of India
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). In a regulatory filing, the company said it has raised Rs 200 crore through the allotment of 2,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis.



The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, the filing added.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited were trading at Rs 379.10 on BSE, as compared to the previous close of Rs 382.75.


