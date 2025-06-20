Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Books and Authors

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Could toxic air pollution be a hidden factor behind the making of America’s most chilling serial killers? Caroline Fraser, Pulitzer-winning author of “Murderland, thinks it’s a possibility that can’t be ignored. In a recent interview on KIRO Newsradio’s “The John Curley Show,” Caroline Fraser offered a startling theory: the industrial fumes from Asarco’s massive copper smelter in Tacoma, which released arsenic, lead, and heavy metals into the air for nearly a century, may have contributed to the psychological makeup of some of the country’s most infamous murderers—including Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer.

Murderland author Caroline Fraser’s hypothesis is based on the “lead-crime” theory, supported by numerous scientists. The theory suggests that lead exposure in early childhood can lead to developmental brain issues, increasing the risk of aggression, impulse control disorders, and violent behavior later in life. “Lead doesn’t just poison bodies—it rewires brains,” Fraser noted.

Ted Bundy, who grew up in Philadelphia (then called the ‘City of Smelters’) before moving to Tacoma, and Ridgway, who lived just miles from the towering Asarco smokestack, both spent their formative years near toxic industrial zones. Combined with other known risk factors—such as abuse, head trauma, and poverty—Fraser argues that environmental exposure could be a “missing link” in understanding the roots of extreme violent behavior.



“There was so much media hysteria around the crimes,” said Caroline Fraser, who herself grew up in the area during Ted Bundy’s era. “But the institutions responsible—like the FBI—weren’t asking the deeper questions. They were trying to profile killers, but not looking at the broader social and environmental causes.”

Caroline Fraser’s comments shine new light on the decades-old question: What makes a serial killer? While acknowledging that not every child growing up near the smelter became violent, she stresses that patterns and clusters matter. “We’re not saying pollution is the only cause,” she clarified. “But it could be a major one we’ve ignored for too long.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Penguin Press (@penguinpress)

She also highlighted a gendered double standard in how society discusses violence. “If it were women dragging men into the woods and killing them, we would have seen endless debates about what’s wrong with women. But we rarely have those conversations about men and male violence.”

The Asarco smelter was shut down in 1985 and demolished in 1993. But Fraser says its legacy of contamination—and possibly trauma—lingers.

As the conversation around mental health, environmental justice, and criminal behavior evolves, Caroline Fraser’s “Murderland” asks us to look not just at what serial killers did, but what may have helped create them.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Kim Jong Un Sends Another 6,000 North Koreans to Kursk After Reported 6,000 Casualties Russia Ukraine

Kim Jong Un Sends Another 6,000 North Koreans to Kursk After Reported 6,000 Casualties
By June 20, 2025
Diageo India Acquires NAO Spirits in $15.6M Deal, Boosting India’s Craft Gin Revolution Greater Than Hapusa PIPA

Diageo India Acquires NAO Spirits in $15.6M Deal, Boosting India’s Craft Gin Revolution
By June 19, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee Hozier, Def Leppard,James Taylor Summerfest 2025: Full Lineup

Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee
By June 19, 2025
Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer The Boss Nebraska

Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer
By June 18, 2025
PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification
By June 20, 2025
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new! Myst Form and Storm Beast Pom Poms Superman’s Fort Of Solitude

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new!
By June 20, 2025
Drake Reveals $8 Million in Gambling Losses After Betting $125M: “Gotta Share the Other Side” Drake sports betting Drake stake partnership

Drake Reveals $8 Million in Gambling Losses After Betting $125M: “Gotta Share the Other Side”
By June 20, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification
By June 20, 2025
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new! Myst Form and Storm Beast Pom Poms Superman’s Fort Of Solitude

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new!
By June 20, 2025
Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style Bonde do Brunão,

Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style
By June 19, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...