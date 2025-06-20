IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025

Connect with us

Published on
International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s global wellness initiative, “Let’s Move +1” is set to take over India on 23 June, in collaboration with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation and the Reliance Foundation. Designed to promote physical activity and social connection, the campaign urges every Indian to grab a partner—be it a friend, family member, or colleague—and take the first step toward better health, together.

As part of the Let’s Move +1 campaign, over 50 sports venues across India will open their doors to the public for free paired sessions in popular sports like football, badminton, cricket, padel, and pickleball. The idea is simple: it’s easier, more fun, and more motivating to move when you’re not alone.

The need is urgent. According to the World Health Organization (2024), nearly 50% of Indian adults and 81% of young people globally are not meeting recommended physical activity levels. Loneliness and sedentary lifestyles are also being recognized as major public health challenges. “Let’s Move +1” directly tackles these concerns by promoting both movement and meaningful connection.



Olympic gold medallist and IOC Athletes’ Commission member Abhinav Bindra emphasized the initiative’s broader message: “Sport is not just about strength or competition—it’s about support, community, and shared joy. With Let’s Move +1, we aim to inspire millions to take that first step with someone by their side.”

The Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP)—led by the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in collaboration with the IOC and state governments—is expected to mobilize over 12 million children in Chandigarh, Odisha, and Assam alone. Activities will range from paired yoga and group dances to Olympic-themed arts and games, embedding physical fitness with values like teamwork, respect, and inclusion.

The Reliance Foundation, a key partner in this movement, will activate its vast school network with fun, inclusive activities. On Olympic Day, 1,450 schoolchildren will get to move alongside celebrated Olympians such as archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, who shared, “Sport gave me strength and joy, and I’m thrilled to share that energy with the next generation.”

Launched in partnership with the WHO in 2023, “Let’s Move” is part of the Olympic Movement’s long-term vision to build a healthier, more active world. With India contributing over 20 million participants already through digital and physical activations, this year’s edition hopes to reach even further, starting with just one small step, together.


By June 20, 2025
