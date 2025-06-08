Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial

Model, actress, and entrepreneur Daphne Joy — born Daphne Narvaez — has found herself at the centre of a high-profile controversy in 2024, involving her ex-boyfriend, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawsuit. As legal battles, defamation claims, and sex trafficking lawsuits swirl, Joy’s name continues to make headlines — not just for her past relationships, but for her public fight to defend her reputation.

Daphne Joy’s Connection to 50 Cent and the Custody Battle

Daphne Joy and rapper 50 Cent dated from 2011 to 2012 and share a son, Sire Jackson, born in September 2012. Though the couple split shortly after, their co-parenting relationship has been anything but smooth.

In March 2024, 50 Cent filed for sole custody of their son after Daphne Joy was named in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit, filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, alleged that Daphne Joy was a “sex worker” on Sean Diddy Combs’ payroll — a claim Joy strongly denied, calling it “character assassination” and announcing legal action of her own.

Following the custody filing, Daphne Joy accused 50 Cent of sexual and physical abuse, prompting the rapper to file a defamation lawsuit in May 2024. 50 Cent alleged Joy’s public statements were “false accusations” meant to damage his reputation and hinder his relationship with their son. That suit was later dropped without prejudice in September 2024.







Named in the Explosive Diddy Lawsuit

The bombshell lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs named several women, including Joy, who were allegedly paid to work for the mogul and participate in his parties. Joy denied all involvement, stating, “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false.” In an emotional Instagram post, she added, “I wouldn’t wish this on any woman. God hears me, and that’s all that matters.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorney also denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “transparent attempt” to gain headlines and money.

A Career Beyond the Headlines

Before becoming entangled in legal drama, 50 Cent‘s Ex Daphne Joy carved out a career in entertainment and entrepreneurship. She appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and launched her own swimwear line, Daphne Joy Swim, in 2024.

“I’ve embraced every feminine curve on my body,” she wrote on the company’s website. “Designing pieces with women’s curves and comfort in mind has always been a dream.”

Daphne Joy also runs a successful OnlyFans account, continuing to share content and inspirational messages. “Healing looks different for everyone,” she posted in April 2024, amid mounting media scrutiny.

From Jason Derulo to 50 Cent: Her Public Relationships

Daphne Joy dated Jason Derulo in 2015, though the relationship ended after six months due to his touring schedule. In the years since, she’s largely kept her personal life private — until the Diddy and 50 Cent controversies thrust her back into the public eye.

50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy’s story reflects a more profound cultural shift — one where privacy, power, and public image collide in the digital age.