‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign

After The Wheel of Time, Amazon Prime Video’s sprawling fantasy series, was unexpectedly cancelled, a passionate fanbase launched a worldwide effort to revive the show — and they’re doing it with billboards, airplanes, and grassroots power. The SaveWOT campaign has already raised $32,800 through GoFundMe and is now rolling out a week of high-profile stunts aimed at pressuring Sony Pictures Television and major streaming platforms to find the series a new home.

Billboards Across Continents

The SaveWOT team has secured prime advertising real estate in some of the world’s busiest cities, including:

Times Square (1530 Broadway) — running 24 hours starting midnight on June 18

Bryant Park, NYC — 7am to midnight, June 18–20

Sunset Spectacular, Los Angeles — 8am to 9pm, June 18–20

Leicester Square, London — 8am to 9pm, June 18–20

Culver City (8922 National Blvd) — static billboard from June 23 to July 7

São Paulo, Brazil (Avenida Paulista) — two static locations running from June 17 to July 14

And the campaign’s not stopping at street level.

A Message From the Skies

On June 17, between 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM, a SaveWOT-branded airplane will fly a banner over Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, delivering a very clear message: the fans want more Wheel of Time, and they’re not backing down.“We’re truly blown away by the global legion of fans that donated to our fundraiser,” said a campaign organizer. “Because of their generosity, we can take our message to the next level with billboards and a flyover. We believe our continued pressure on Sony Pictures will turn into positive action to find the show a new home.”







A Global Fandom, United

Based on the legendary book series by Robert Jordan (and completed by Brandon Sanderson), The Wheel of Time brought an intricate world of magic, prophecy, and political intrigue to the screen. While its initial three seasons built a loyal fanbase, many feel the series was just beginning to reach its narrative stride.

With over 14 books and thousands of pages of source material left to explore, the fans argue the cancellation is premature — and they’re determined to change that.

The SaveWOT campaign is urging fellow fans to sign the petition at SaveWOT.com, share save Wheel of Time billboard photos on social media, and keep the pressure on networks and streaming services. Whether it’s Apple TV, Netflix, or another studio, the hope is that someone will see the value in continuing the saga. As one viral tweet from the movement read: “The Wheel weaves as the Wheel wills — but fans push it forward.”