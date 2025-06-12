PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities

India’s growing operator-led startup accelerator, PedalStart, has successfully wrapped up its marquee ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ event series — a multi-city tour designed to connect the country’s brightest early-stage startups with high-potential investors. Held across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram, the invite-only offline series drew an electric turnout of over 350 founders and 220 investors, including angels and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Soft commitments worth ₹6 Crores were made to six promising startups that pitched live on stage, signaling a wave of investor confidence in India’s emerging innovation scene.

Launched in March 2025, the ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ series was PedalStart’s bold move to bridge the gap between proof-of-concept (POC) stage startups and the strategic capital, mentorship, and ecosystem access they urgently need. Designed as a highly curated platform, it empowered 90+ startups with growth insights, direct investor interaction, and real-time fundraising opportunities.

Among the standouts were Flowwat, InsightAI, Shoegr, Bull Agritech, Iztri, and Oopar Club, who took center stage to pitch their innovations to a room full of influential investors.







The journey began in Bengaluru, with 60+ attendees setting the tone for the series’ momentum. The excitement built further in Hyderabad and Mumbai, where PedalStart facilitated high-quality networking between over 150 participants. The grand finale in Gurugram’s DLF Cyber Park drew a gathering of over 100 investors and 20 curated founders, capping off the series on a high note.

Each chapter featured live pitch sessions, insightful panel discussions, and hands-on networking — all powered by PedalInvest, PedalStart’s private investors’ club. Unlike traditional startup events, the Fusion series provided a blend of authentic founder-investor matchmaking and real-time feedback, making it a dynamic platform for accelerating early-stage startups.

PedalStart Co-Founders Manas Pal and Aditya Darolia shared their excitement: “From live pitches to strategic networking, ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ created immense value for founders and investors alike. The energy and support from the startup community exceeded our expectations.” “We’ve built a bold new model for early-stage founder support and fundraising. This is just the beginning — we’re already planning an even bigger, better version for the next edition.”

PedalStart’s success with the ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ underscores its mission to nurture a thriving startup ecosystem — not just through funding, but by fostering collaboration, mentorship, and meaningful relationships between founders and investors. The accelerator remains committed to empowering India’s new-age entrepreneurs, one event at a time.