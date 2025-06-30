Kylie Page, Adult Film Star and Industry Favorite, Dies at 28—Tributes Pour In

The adult entertainment industry is in mourning following the sudden death of popular adult film star Kylie Page, who passed away at the age of 28 in Los Angeles. The news was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, although an official cause of death has yet to be announced.

Known for her vibrant energy, radiant smile, and breakout performances with major studios like Brazzers, Vixen, and Naughty America, Kylie Page built a loyal fanbase since entering the industry at just 18 years old. Her journey began alongside fellow performer Leah Gotti, who remembered her late friend with heartfelt words. "She was really light and bright," Leah Gotti said. "She just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest."







Tributes poured in from all corners of the adult entertainment world. Brazzers shared their condolences via X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Hussie Models, the agency that represented Kylie Page, also issued a moving statement. Agent Alex Mack recalled her as “a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always full of life and warmth.”

Kylie Page, born in Texas, quickly rose to prominence in the mid-2010s with her signature blonde hair, playful personality, and fearless on-camera presence. Her performances consistently ranked among the most watched on premium adult sites. Yet it was her off-camera demeanor—marked by compassion, approachability, and a genuine love for her work—that left a lasting impression on colleagues and fans alike.

Her passing also highlights the emotional toll and hidden struggles that can accompany fame, even in industries known for glamour and fantasy. The adult industry, still grappling with issues like mental health awareness and performer support, has been shaken by a number of recent losses, making Kylie Page’s death all the more tragic and resonant.

As investigations continue, her family has requested privacy. Fans, meanwhile, have flooded social media with messages of love and gratitude for the star who, as one user put it, “lit up every frame she touched.”