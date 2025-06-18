Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged trans daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, made a bold and glamorous statement over the weekend, making her drag show debut in a dramatic performance at an anti-ICE fundraiser in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old, who has publicly denounced her father’s politics, donned a skin-tight black catsuit and strutted across the stage waving a transgender pride flag in a moment of fierce defiance.

The event, titled “SAVE HER! — An Environmental Drag Show,” was held at The Bellwether in downtown LA and hosted by environmental drag icon Pattie Gonia. Proceeds from Elon Musk’s daughter’s drag show event were dedicated to an immigration legal defense fund aiding individuals impacted by recent ICE raids.

Drag, Defiance, and Dreams Fulfilled

Vivian Jenna Wilson described the LA drag show performance as a “life-changing experience” and took to Instagram to thank organizers and supporters. “Thank you so much to everyone for a life-changing experience while helping raise money for those in need,” she wrote, alongside a carousel of images showcasing her striking look and dynamic moves—including a backbend that wowed the crowd.







Wearing a metal-structured corset, thigh-high boots, and dramatic dark makeup, Vivian Jenna Wilson embodied high fashion, high drama, and high stakes. “The hair is hairing, the body is bodying, the dance is dancing,” one fan raved in the comments. Another declared it “the fiercest drag debut of them all!”

The performance came just weeks after Vivian Jenna Wilson told Teen Vogue it was her dream to appear in a drag pageant—perhaps even as a drag king. “It’s on my bucket list to win a drag pageant. I would eat that up,” she said.

A Public Rift with Musk

Vivian Jenna Wilson, who legally dropped her father’s last name in 2022, has made no secret of her strained relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. In past interviews, she labeled Musk a “pathetic man-child” and dismissed public ties to him. “I don’t give a f–k about him. It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have room to care anymore,” she said.

Elon Musk, for his part, has fired back with harsh rhetoric. He previously accused progressive culture of turning his daughter transgender and labeled her a “communist” after sending her to an elite private school. In an X (formerly Twitter) reply last year, he even suggested that gender-affirming advocacy was “evil” and that those promoting it “should go to prison.”

Activism Through Art

Vivian Jenna Wilson’s Anti-ICE drag show debut was more than a performance—it was a personal and political statement. Against the backdrop of rising tensions over immigration and gender identity, her presence at the fundraiser combined LGBTQ+ pride, anti-authoritarian activism, and an act of personal liberation. As the spotlight grows on Elon Musk’s controversial public statements and his trans daughter, Vivian continues carving her own unapologetic path—one catwalk at a time.