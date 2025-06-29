Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever

Apple Original Films is officially in the fast lane. F1, the high-octane racing thriller starring Brad Pitt, has zoomed to a massive $144 million global opening, making it the biggest debut ever for an Apple-backed movie. While Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later breaks the record.

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, F1 pulled in $88.4 million across 78 international markets, claiming the No. 1 U.S. title spot in 74 of them. With a domestic take that pushes the global total to $144M, F1 has not only outpaced expectations but also outperformed several blockbuster benchmarks.

In terms of box office comparisons, F1 is currently running: 18% ahead of World War Z, 34% above Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 152% higher than Bullet Train, and 58% bigger than Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Thanks to the global popularity of Formula 1 racing, especially in Europe and Latin America, the film’s international rollout was always expected to be a success. But its exceptional word of mouth and Brad Pitt’s international appeal have helped F1 accelerate beyond initial forecasts.







Top Overseas Markets for F1 So Far:

🇬🇧 UK: $4.8M

🇫🇷 France: $3M

🇲🇽 Mexico: $2.8M

🇨🇳 China: $2.7M (Friday only; now estimated at $6M through Saturday)

🇦🇺 Australia: $2M

🇩🇪 Germany: $1.8M

🇰🇷 South Korea: $2.75M through Saturday

🇮🇹 Italy: $1.3M

🇹🇼 Taiwan: $1.1M

🇦🇪 UAE: $1.3M

China delivered Apple’s biggest film debut ever in the country, while Spain and Mexico both delivered record opening days for any Apple film, even outperforming No Time to Die and Mission: Impossible titles in like-for-like comparisons.

While F1 blazed ahead, another genre staple was making headlines of its own. Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later just pushed the zombie apocalypse franchise past the $100 million worldwide mark, setting a new record for the series. Its $103M global haul so far includes $13.7M from 63 international markets this weekend alone.

With F1 crushing it globally and 28 Years Later reanimating the undead box office, summer 2025 is shaping up to be Apple’s breakout year in theatrical cinema. The success of F1 also signals a growing shift in the industry: streaming giants are no longer just players—they’re contenders.

Whether you’re a fan of blistering race tracks or blood-soaked back alleys, this weekend proved one thing: audiences are hungry for big, bold, and theatrical storytelling, and both Apple and Sony delivered in pole position.