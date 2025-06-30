Rick Ross & Pharrell Williams Reunite on “For The Money”

Rick Ross is back in boss mode — and this time, he’s brought along the sonic luxury of Pharrell Williams for what he promises is a “record-breaking, international slapper.” Titled “For The Money,” the latest single marks a reunion between Rozay and Pharrell, who last collaborated on God Forgives, I Don’t standout “Presidential.” Now, over a decade later, the duo is back — and according to Ross, they’re breaking new ground.

“It’s such an elegant, classy affair,” Rick Ross teased in a promotional video before the June 27 release. “A fly, international record. Y’all know how Ricky Rozay get down. This right here is different.”

The music video, filmed in Paris, features the pair suited up in the City of Light’s most iconic backdrops, blending street swagger with fashion-house finesse. Both moguls appear in finely tailored ensembles, signaling that this isn’t just a song — it’s a statement. “This a new level of creativity,” Rick Ross said. “This will forever guarantee my name is set in stone.”







‘For the Money’ beat, crafted by Pharrell Williams’ signature touch, delivers an aggressive yet refined sound — a perfect fit for the Maybach Music CEO’s lush lyrical landscapes. Early listeners are already calling it a “global smash,” echoing Ross’ claim that this track will take him “straight international.”

“For The Money” also arrives after a relatively quiet period in Rick Ross’s discography, during which he focused on business ventures and occasional hip-hop feuds. Most notably, he launched a dental practice in Atlanta with celebrity dentist Dr. Mario Montoya, the man behind Rozay’s famous “billion-dollar smile.” The venture marks his latest pivot into entrepreneurship. “Everyone reading this, COME GET YOUR ‘BILLION DOLLAR SMILE’ in Sandy Springs ATLANTA now,” Ross shared on Instagram during the March launch.

Even with his growing business empire, Rick Ross seems ready to reclaim his spot in rap’s upper echelon — and what better way than with Pharrell in his corner? The two have collaborated in the past on “Get Down” (from The Neptunes era) and “MMG The World is Ours,” but “For The Money” is their most ambitious effort yet.

With Breezy, Barbie, and The Book of Clarence all featuring rap stars making cinematic comebacks, Rozay’s timing couldn’t be better. Whether this single is part of a larger project or simply a one-off flex, the message is clear: Rick Ross is making moves again, both in business and bars.