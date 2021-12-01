Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kunal Shah’s Cred to buy business expense management platform Happay

Kunal Shah's Cred to buy business expense management platform Happay

Business

Kunal Shah’s Cred to buy business expense management platform Happay

Rakesh Jha
Published on

CRED, a credit card bill payments platform, on Wednesday announced that it is acquiring corporate expense management company Happay in a cash and stock deal worth $180 million.




The acquisition will allow CRED to enter the enterprise spending space. “While Happay will operate as a separate entity, the team will work closely with CRED leadership to leverage its ecosystem, build distribution, expand the product offering and drive scale,” CRED said in a press note.

It added that Happay’s 230-member team will get all the benefits extended to Cred team members, including its ESOP programme.

Kunal Shah-led firm also said that all of Happay’s 230 employees will be eligible for benefits extended to Cred’s employees, including its ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) programme.

Shah, in the media statement, said that CRED has been able to grow rapidly in the last three years by solving the pain of credit card management. He added that now, professional expense management was a natural proposition for the company.

He added that Happay’s product strength, customer experience, and vision aligns with Cred’s to reward responsible financial behaviour and the company is excited to partner Happay in its journey towards leading the category.

Also Read: Twitter bans sharing photos, videos of private individuals without consent

Notably, Happay will be CRED’s second acquisition after HipBar — an alcohol delivery startup which it acquired in October.

Founded in 2012 by Varun Rathi and Anshul Rai, Happay is a business expense, payments and travel management platform serving over 6,000 businesses. It manages work-related expenses for over one million users globally with about USD 1 billion in annual spends. Some of its key customers include Tata group, PwC, Maruti, OYO, Byju’s and Udaan.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Upstox allows IPO applications via WhatsApp

Upstox allows IPO applications via WhatsApp
By December 1, 2021
Need to resurrect concept of gold bank to monetise physical gold: R Gandhi

Need to resurrect concept of gold bank to monetise physical gold: R Gandhi
By December 1, 2021
Kunal Shah's Cred to buy business expense management platform Happay

Kunal Shah’s Cred to buy business expense management platform Happay
By December 1, 2021
Logistics major Delhivery files for USD 997 million IPO with SEBI

Business

Logistics major Delhivery files for USD 997 million IPO with SEBI
COVID-19 pandemic changed travel regulations and preferences: TravClan CEO

Travel

COVID-19 pandemic changed travel regulations and preferences: TravClan CEO
Indian Healthtech Startup Clinikk raises $4M led by MassMutual Ventures

Funding News

Indian Healthtech Startup Clinikk raises $4M led by MassMutual Ventures
To Top
Loading...