Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

MFI industry seeks higher credit guarantee scheme in budget

MFI industry seeks higher credit guarantee scheme in budget

Business

MFI industry seeks higher credit guarantee scheme in budget

Press Trust of India
Published on

The microfinance sector has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase the limit of credit guarantee scheme in the budget for 2022-23. In the budget representation to the ministry, the self regulatory body (SRO) of MFIs said the sector is facing a few challenges in terms of higher credit costs and access to low-cost long term funds.



It urged the finance minister to extend the quantum of funds under the credit guarantee scheme to the MFIs P Satish, executive director of Sa-Dhan, an SRO, said that the microfinance sector plays an important role in steering growth and consumption which are crucial at this juncture. According to him, the capital of the smaller MFIs has been impacted due to the pandemic and he urged the government to support them with subordinated debt with tenure ranging from five to seven years.

Also read: Third wave may peak in next three weeks: Report

The SRO also urged that a microfinance development fund of Rs 1000 crore be set up within NABARD to support the not-for-profit MFIs with revolving financial support. The India Microfinance Equity Fund at Sidbi/Mudra may be suitably augmented with enhanced support to MFIs, it urged.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Abacus.AI to invest USD 50 mn in India, to hire 200 people in India R&D unit

Abacus.AI to invest USD 50 mn in India, to hire 200 people in India R&D unit
By January 18, 2022
MFI industry seeks higher credit guarantee scheme in budget

MFI industry seeks higher credit guarantee scheme in budget
By January 18, 2022
Jewellery industry seeks reduction in GST rate in upcoming Budget

Jewellery industry seeks reduction in GST rate in upcoming Budget
By January 18, 2022
Weekly funding roundup: Venture funding nears USD 1.4 bln; unicorns lead the way

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Venture funding nears USD 1.4 bln; unicorns lead the way
CARS24 raises USD 400 mn at USD 3.4 bn valuation

Funding News

CARS24 raises USD 400 mn at USD 3.4 bn valuation
EsportsXO raises Seed Round of USD 1.1 mn from WeFounder Circle, Wami Capital and others

Funding News

EsportsXO raises Seed Round of USD 1.1 mn from WeFounder Circle, Wami Capital and others
To Top
Loading...