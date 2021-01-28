PM Modi reviews projects worth Rs 54675 crore in ‘Pragati’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed a number of projects with a total cost of Rs 54,675 crore in 15 states as he chaired the 35th ‘Pragati’ meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, the prime minister directed officials to ensure expeditious resolution of issues hindering infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. ‘Pragati’ is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation, involving central and state governments.









Ten agenda items — nine projects and one programme — were taken up for review in the meeting, the PMO said. Among the nine projects, three are of the Ministry of Railways, three of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and one project each of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Power Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs, the statement said. These nine projects have a cumulative cost of Rs 54,675 crore concerning 15 states — Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh — it said.

During the interaction, the prime minister also reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. He also encouraged the Department of Pharmaceuticals and states and Union Territories to ensure wide publicity of the programme and use technology to enhance its effectiveness. Up to the 34th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 283 projects having a total cost of Rs 13.14 lakh crore have been reviewed, the PMO said.