Quantum AI Global (QAIG), a leading player in quantum communication and technology, has entered into a strategic partnership with Q-CTRL, a leader in quantum infrastructure software, to advance quantum technology initiatives in India. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the development of quantum technology in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

Earlier this month, Q-CTRL launched a quantum workforce development initiative in Tamil Nadu, making it the first region globally to mandate quantum computing education in technical universities. This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation’s (TNSDC) Naan Mudhalvan Upskilling Platform, which integrates Q-CTRL’s advanced Black Opal software to provide quantum education to millions of engineering students across the state. QAIG, with its deep expertise in quantum technology and education, will serve as the support and expansion partner for this platform across India.









The collaboration aims to address the critical shortage in the global quantum workforce, a gap highlighted by a McKinsey report predicting that less than half of the projected quantum computing jobs will be filled by 2025. By tapping into India’s vast talent pool, this partnership seeks to equip the next generation of engineers with the skills needed to thrive in the quantum economy. Tamil Nadu, recognized as a leader in this burgeoning field, is set to play a pivotal role in this transformation.

Naan Mudhalvan’s integration of quantum computing education sets a new standard for technical education, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of the global quantum revolution. This initiative supports India’s National Quantum Mission, which emphasizes the development of a skilled quantum workforce as a national priority.

Mr. Sanjay Chittore, CEO & Founder of QAIG, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are extremely excited to partner with Q-CTRL to develop quantum skills and infrastructure in India. This foundational program is a critical milestone in our mission to cultivate a quantum-aware workforce in the country.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Aravind Ratnam, Chief Strategy Officer of Q-CTRL, said, “Quantum AI Global is the perfect partner for this initiative. Together, we will propel the growth of quantum technology in India and ensure its competitive edge in the global quantum landscape.”

This strategic partnership is poised to play a crucial role in democratizing quantum education and advancing India’s position in the global quantum technology arena.