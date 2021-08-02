Realme is set to begin exporting of Made in India smartphones to Nepal in the third quarter of 2021. This will be spearheaded by Madhav Sheth, Realme Vice President and India and Europe Chief Executive Officer. He will continue to lead the brand’s India and Europe growth story for the company.









Sheth said it is an immensely proud moment where Realme will be exporting Made in India smartphones to neighbor – Nepal. “Adding to this, we will also be exporting our AIOT products very soon. We have received great success in India and will look forward to receiving a similar achievement in Nepal,” he said. “As I embark on this newly added role to lead Realme’s Nepall operations, I am really thrilled and looking forward to bringing fantastic products to Nepal users.”

The company aims to be among the top two smartphone brands in Nepal by 2022. An official statement said Realme sees Nepal as a critical market and will expand its presence in Nepal’s smartphone market to meet consumer needs. “Realme wants to democratize the most cutting-edge technology of smartphones and AIOT products in Nepal and make them available in all price segments for consumers.”

In India, Realme with a 14.6% market share, ranked fourth in the tally of top smartphone companies in the June 2021 quarter behind Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo. Over 33 million smartphones were shipped in India in the second quarter of 2021. Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23% share in the said quarter.

Realme is among the top four smartphone brands in markets like India, Czech Republic and Greece.