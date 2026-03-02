India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine

More in News
-
News
Friendly Fire Shock: Kuwait Mistakenly Shoots Down 3 U.S. F-15 Jets Amid Iran Conflict
Three US F-15 fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses during active combat...
-
E! News
Chet Hanks Stranded in Colombia After Passport Drama — “Free Me!”
Actor and musician Chet Hanks has revealed that he is currently stranded in Colombia following a...
-
Anthropic
OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use — With Strict SafeguardsBy Tech Plunge
In a move set to reshape the global debate over artificial intelligence and military ethics, OpenAI...
-
Healthcare
India’s Genomics Leap: 4baseCare, Bio Valley & Define Bio Launch BioSphere at AMTZ
In a major boost to India’s biotechnology and precision healthcare ambitions, 4baseCare has signed a strategic...
-
News
How the US-Israel War on Iran Could Transform Gulf Security Forever
The unfolding US-Israel war on Iran is already reshaping the Middle East’s strategic landscape. Within days...
-
E! News
Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Married? Stylist Says “You Missed It”
Hollywood’s favorite low-key couple may have just pulled off the ultimate surprise. During a red carpet...
-
E! News
Michael B. Jordan’s Shock Win for Sinners Turns Oscars Race Upside Down
In one of the biggest surprises of awards season, Michael B. Jordan claimed best male actor...
-
Formula 1
Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
Former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has publicly denied that the Verstappen family played...
-
Anthropic
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI DisputeBy Tech Plunge
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, said this week that the growing dispute between the U.S. Department...
-
E! News
Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway
The crash occurred on the same day wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack...