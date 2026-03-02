Connect with us
Chet Hanks Stranded in Colombia After Passport Drama — "Free Me!"

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Stranded in Colombia After Passport Drama — “Free Me!”

Chet Hanks Stranded in Colombia After Passport Drama — “Free Me!”

Actor and musician Chet Hanks has revealed that he is currently stranded in Colombia following a passport issue that prevented him from boarding a return flight to the United States. The 35-year-old, son of Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, shared the update with followers on Instagram, explaining that he had been traveling with his Greek passport. As a dual citizen of Greece and the United States, Hanks opted to use his Greek documentation because his American passport was nearing expiration.

However, airline officials reportedly denied him boarding at the airport, citing U.S. re-entry documentation requirements.

What Went Wrong?

According to Chet Hanks, he traveled from Puerto Rico to Medellín, Colombia, for a short visit with friends. When he arrived at José María Córdova International Airport to catch his return flight, he was informed that entry into the United States using a foreign passport would require additional documentation.

Although Greek citizens can typically enter the U.S. for up to 90 days under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) program, U.S. citizens are generally expected to use their American passports when re-entering the country. Since Hanks does not hold a green card—being a U.S. citizen himself—he found himself in an unexpected bureaucratic bind.

“I literally have no idea what I’m going to do,” he said in a candid social media video, adding the caption: “Free me.”

Embassy Visit Next Step

To resolve the issue, Chet Hanks says he plans to visit the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá to secure emergency travel documentation. Emergency passports or limited-validity travel papers are typically issued in urgent situations where travelers are unable to access valid documentation.

While the situation has caused frustration, Hanks appeared to be making the most of his extended stay, sharing clips from around Medellín as he awaits a solution.

Social Media Reacts — With ‘Cast Away’ Jokes

Unsurprisingly, the internet quickly connected the situation to Cast Away, the 2000 survival drama in which Tom Hanks’ character becomes stranded on a deserted island.

Comments ranged from playful movie references to practical suggestions, including having someone fly his American passport to Colombia. Others referenced Hanks’ previous viral moments, including his widely discussed “White Boy Summer” catchphrase.

Travel Lessons for Dual Citizens

Beyond celebrity headlines, the incident highlights an important travel lesson for dual citizens: always carry the passport of the country you are entering. U.S. law generally requires American citizens to use a U.S. passport when entering or leaving the country, even if they hold additional nationalities.

As international travel rules tighten and airlines strictly enforce documentation standards, small oversights can quickly turn into major travel disruptions.

For now, Chet Hanks remains temporarily grounded — but with an embassy visit ahead, his Colombian detour may soon come to an end.

Loading...