MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls, the country’s leading indigenous location technology and geospatial solutions company, has partnered with India Post to launch India’s first truly digital addressing system. With the integration of DIGIPIN into the Mappls App, users across the country can now generate a unique, precise digital address for any location, from the heart of a metropolis to the remotest village hut.

This powerful partnership makes India the first country to offer last-mile digital address connectivity at scale, empowering individuals, businesses, and government agencies to navigate, deliver, and connect with previously unmatched precision.

What Is DIGIPIN?

DIGIPIN, developed by India Post, is a 10-character digital address code that uniquely identifies every location in the country with an accuracy of 3.8m x 3.8m. It’s easy to share, privacy-protected, and government-backed, making it the most reliable, secure, and universal addressing solution available today.







By embedding DIGIPIN into its widely used Mappls App, MapmyIndia has created a user-friendly, interoperable system that allows anyone to access, share, and utilise digital addresses for Navigation, Home deliveries, Emergency response, Utility access, and Location-based services.

And with Mappls Pin layered on top — offering hyperlocal details like floor numbers, landmarks, and building names — India’s long-standing last-mile challenge is finally being solved.

How It Works

Users simply download the Mappls App and search or tap on their location. A DIGIPIN is instantly generated and tied to that spot. Whether you’re in a high-rise in Mumbai or a farmstead in rural Bihar, your location is now digitally validated and shareable.

“This integration of DIGIPIN into the Mappls App is a historic step toward building a truly Digital Bharat,” said Rakesh Verma, Chairman and MD of MapmyIndia Mappls. “We’re not just mapping places—we’re giving every Indian identity in the digital world.”

Key sectors like logistics, e-commerce, emergency services, utilities, fintech, and government services stand to benefit from this advancement. Deliveries will no longer rely on vague directions. Emergency teams can reach exact coordinates. Service providers can reach the right floor of the right building without repeated calls.

With its full-stack, homegrown tech powered by India’s own NavIC satellite system, MapmyIndia is bringing the Government’s vision of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat to life. The Mappls App stands as a beacon of indigenous innovation, backed by decades of mapping experience and a mission to bring every Indian into the digital fold.

From urban towers to village huts, India Post’s DIGIPIN + Mappls Pin is the gold standard of modern addressability. For developers, businesses, and individuals alike, this collaboration opens the door to seamless integration, smarter logistics, and more inclusive digital growth.