ZTE and China Mobile win Best Enterprise Private Line Solution Award at Broadband World Forum 2020

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and China Mobile have been rewarded Best Enterprise Private Line Solution Award, in recognition of their cloud-managed intelligent OTN enterprise private line, at Broadband World Forum (BBWF) 2020. ZTE and the Dongguan branch of China Mobile have jointly built up this intelligent OTN enterprise private line solution to provide high-quality networks, so as to satisfy differentiated access demands of users. The enterprise private line supports 2M-100G tunable granularity to make better use of the bandwidth resources. Moreover, it can implement automatic CPE deployment and PnP (Plug and Play) so that the CPE deployment is shortened from days to hours.









Meanwhile, the enterprise private line allows CPE disaggregation through the intelligent management and control platform, enabling end-to-end cross-vendor management. Also, it supports fast end-to-end deployment and provisioning of the entire network, with the service scheduling shortened from hours to minutes, thereby significantly reducing the TTM (Time to Market) and enhancing the competitiveness of China Mobile in the vertical industries. By means of real-time latency measurement and alarm, the intelligent OTN enterprise private line has guaranteed that its latency indicators will well meet the requirements of users.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries